Jones: Supreme Court hearings ‘reinforced my belief’ in Jackson

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — Former U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-Ala.) says his beliefs in Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson were “reinforced” after a series of hearings last week before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Jones, who represented Alabama in the U.S. Senate from 2018 to 2021, stated, “During my very first meeting with Judge Jackson I was immediately blown away. This past week has only reinforced my belief that she is not only immensely qualified, but truly a justice for this moment that our country find itself in.”

Jackson was nominated by President Joe Biden to become the first Black woman to serve as a Supreme Court justice on February 25. If confirmed, she would replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, whom Jackson clerked for earlier in her career.

“Certainly last week was bruising,” Jones continued. “There is nothing easy about this process.”

“But the way Judge Jackson navigated complex and sometimes unfair questions and remained composed and articulate was astounding,” Jones stated. “Folks will say we prepped her well. But I would say that is who she is.”

Jones was chosen by President Biden earlier this year to serve as Jackson’s guide, sometimes known as a sherpa, through the Senate confirmation process.

“A few weeks down. A few more to go,” Jones concluded. “But it has been such an immense honor to serve as her guide, and I can’t wait to see her join the court as the newest United States Supreme Court Justice.”

The 22-member judiciary committee is set to vote on Jackson’s nomination on April 4. If approved, her nomination will head to the full Senate.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.