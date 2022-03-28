ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Jones: Supreme Court hearings ‘reinforced my belief’ in Jackson

By Zach Hester
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PZ3jl_0eruaZht00

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — Former U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-Ala.) says his beliefs in Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson were “reinforced” after a series of hearings last week before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Jones, who represented Alabama in the U.S. Senate from 2018 to 2021, stated, “During my very first meeting with Judge Jackson I was immediately blown away. This past week has only reinforced my belief that she is not only immensely qualified, but truly a justice for this moment that our country find itself in.”

Shooting reported at Front Beach Road Waffle House

Jackson was nominated by President Joe Biden to become the first Black woman to serve as a Supreme Court justice on February 25. If confirmed, she would replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, whom Jackson clerked for earlier in her career.

“Certainly last week was bruising,” Jones continued. “There is nothing easy about this process.”

“But the way Judge Jackson navigated complex and sometimes unfair questions and remained composed and articulate was astounding,” Jones stated. “Folks will say we prepped her well. But I would say that is who she is.”

Jones was chosen by President Biden earlier this year to serve as Jackson’s guide, sometimes known as a sherpa, through the Senate confirmation process.

Panama City Beach Police hold Spring Break news conference

“A few weeks down. A few more to go,” Jones concluded. “But it has been such an immense honor to serve as her guide, and I can’t wait to see her join the court as the newest United States Supreme Court Justice.”

The 22-member judiciary committee is set to vote on Jackson’s nomination on April 4. If approved, her nomination will head to the full Senate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

The GOP laid a trap for Ketanji Brown Jackson. Don't fall for it!

What does Ketanji Brown Jackson think about packing the Supreme Court?. It doesn't matter in the slightest. Senate Republicans are expected to make court-packing an issue at confirmation hearings for Jackson, President Biden's nominee to replace Justice Stephen Breyer on the high court. (The hearings begin today.) Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has been signaling his interest in the issue for weeks. When asked if she would "defend the court" by announcing her opposition to adding seats, McConnell said, "she wouldn't do that."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Washington State
POLITICO

Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, is expected to appear before the Jan. 6 panel this week.

He's rarely been mentioned as a key player in the runup to the insurrection, but was one of the former president's closest aides. Big request: Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law and former White House adviser, is expected to appear for voluntary testimony before the Jan. 6 select committee this week, according to a person familiar with the plan.
POTUS
MSNBC

Josh Hawley’s attempt to smear Ketanji Brown Jackson backfires

As Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearings approached, Senate Republicans boasted about how responsible they’d be. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said, for example, the process “will be thoroughly respectable, quite different from the way the Democrats treated Clarence Thomas, quite different from the way the Democrats treated Brett Kavanaugh.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Indianapolis Recorder

Smith: ‘I’m sorry, (Judge) Jackson’

The political theater surrounding the historic nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court has often been equally amusing and frustrating, especially because the outcome is pre-determined given Democratic control of the Senate. The only suspense is whether any Republicans will vote for her. Presidents have made 165...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Joe Biden
Vice

Mo Brooks Made a Whole Jan. 6 Ad Just to Win Trump Back

In a desperate bid to keep former President Donald Trump in his corner, Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks has a new Senate ad out that features his pro-Trump speech on Jan. 6, 2021. “On Jan. 6 I proudly stood with President Trump in the fight against voter fraud,” Brooks says in the ad after it plays a clip of him at a speech at Trump’s “Save America” rally in Washington that took placeshortly before pro-Trump rioters attacked the U.S. Capitol. “I’m running for the Senate because I’m tired of debt junkie, weak-kneed open-border RINOs who sell out our conservative values. That’s why President Trump endorses me and why Mitch McConnell opposes us.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Slate

The Great Republican Campaign to Erase Ketanji Brown Jackson

In the spring of 2016, Barack Obama nominated federal appeals court Judge Merrick Garland to fill the seat that opened up on the Supreme Court with the death of Justice Antonin Scalia. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, under the pretext of adhering to a rule about not seating a nominee in the final year of a presidential term, determined that there would be no hearings, no courtesy meetings, and no vote for Garland. He was blanked completely, and Scalia’s seat was eventually filled by a Trump nominee, Neil Gorsuch. One of the lessons derived from that episode was that presidents who are Democrats will not be allowed to fill Supreme Court vacancies under a Republican-controlled Senate (a promise McConnell reiterated about a potential Joe Biden nominee after the midterm elections).
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Ted Cruz’s rhetorical 'hate crime': Obama vet condemns race questions for Judge Jackson

Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson are underway, and Judge Jackson appeared largely unflappable throughout her first day of questioning. MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by political strategist Chai Komanduri and Yodit Tewolde, host of "Making the Case" on The Black News Channel, to discuss the GOP's insistence questions about issues like Critical Race Theory were legitimate lines of inquiry and the double standard Judge Jackson faces as a Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court.March 22, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whnt#The U S Senate#Spring Break
Leavenworth Times

Hearing opens for Jackson with pointed comments from GOP

The Senate Judiciary Committee opened Supreme Court confirmation hearings Monday, with Republicans promising pointed questions for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and Democrats full of praise for the first Black woman nominated for the nation’s highest court. Jackson, 51, will answer questions on Tuesday and Wednesday from the panel’s 11...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Senate
KYTV

Arkansas senator grills Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson over her record on crime

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Tuesday, Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee had their chance to question Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on her understanding of the Constitution. This, following opening statements Monday. The Biden administration is emphasizing Judge Jackson’s “outstanding qualifications” and deep understanding of the law. Sen....
ARKANSAS STATE
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she fears for 'our DEMOCRACY' if Republicans win the House and insists her party will PICK UP seats - despite trailing in the polls and facing a GOP bloodbath in November

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday that she feared for the future of American democracy if Republicans took control of the House in the midterms but claimed that Democrats would pick up seats in November's elections. Poll after poll has suggested that her party is in for a humiliating result,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Donald Trump’s Washington DC hotel sold for $375m after government approves deal

The Trump International Hotel in Washington DC has been sold in a $375m deal and will be transformed into a Waldorf Astoria, according to the government agency which approved the sale to a Miami investment fund.The Trump Organization had poured $200m into the federally-owned historic Old Post Office on Pennsylvania Avenue, though the converted hotel lost millions during the tenure of the 45th president, according to reports.The General Services Administration on Friday announced that CGI Hospitality Opportunity Fund I, LP and Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. would convert the property into a Waldorf Astoria luxury hotel. “GSA based...
U.S. POLITICS
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy