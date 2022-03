There are a lot of important holidays that take place each spring, all around the world. But for pretzel lovers, there's only one holiday that really matters: National Pretzel Day. It falls on April 26 each year and was first declared a holiday in 2003 by former Pennsylvania governor Ed Rendell (via EZ Cater). Pennsylvania's Dutch immigrants are credited with bringing pretzels to the United States, so it makes sense that that's the state where the holiday originated.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO