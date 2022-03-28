ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley City, ND

Odegard and Co Qualify for Track & Field Nationals

By Jarin Matheny
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSPEARFISH, S.D. – VCSU senior Zachary Co and freshman Kendra Odegard both qualified for nationals on Saturday during the Yellow Jacket Spring Open – VCSU’s first outdoor track meet of the season. Both Co and Odegard hit the NAIA ‘A’ Standard in their respective throwing events,...

