Carotid Artery Disease and you, the signs and symptoms

 1 day ago
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Carotid Artery Disease (CAD) occurs when fatty deposits clog the blood vessels that deliver blood to your brain and head. These blockages increase your risk of stroke. We spoke with Dr. Silverman about the condition. One of the big things we wanted to know...

