NHL

Penguins' Bryan Rust: Three points against Detroit

 1 day ago

Rust scored a power-play goal and added two assists, one also coming with the man...

Red Wings allow most goals since 1988 in blowout loss to Penguins

Opponents continue filling the Detroit Red Wings’ net with pucks. The Red Wings could not build on their solid defensive performance from the day before, getting blown out 11-2 Sunday by the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. It is the most goals the Red Wings have allowed since...
NHL

Sharpen Up: March 28, 2022 | Sabres look to extend streak at Chicago

The Buffalo Sabres are 3-0-2 in their last five games and will look to push their point streak to six games tonight. They're up against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. Faceoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. on MSG and WGR 550 with MSG's pregame coverage starting at 8. Buffalo...
100.7 WITL

The Terrifying Day Gordie Howe Almost Died During a Detroit Red Wings Hockey Game

Hockey is by far, one the most dangerous sports to play. A lot of measures in recent years have been made to make it safer, like in many other sports as well. But in years past, it wasn't uncommon for there to be incidents that caused severe to nearly fatal injuries in the sport. Detroit Red Wings legend Gordie Howe, known as "Mr. Hockey", nearly had a date with death during a hockey game on March 28, 1950.
Pittsburgh hosts New York after Malkin's 3-goal game

New York Rangers (42-19-5, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (40-17-10, second in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts the New York Rangers after Evgeni Malkin scored three goals in the Penguins' 11-2 win over the Red Wings. The Penguins are 12-5-2 against Metropolitan teams. Pittsburgh is 15th in...
NHL salary cap gets $1M boost to $82.5M for 2022-23

The NHL salary cap will go up for the first time in three years, getting a $1 million boost to $82.5 million for the 2022-23 season. General managers were informed of the increase Tuesday at the league's GM meetings in Manalapan, Fla. The meetings are usually done annually but hadn't been held since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nashville hosts Ottawa after Trenin's 2-goal game

Ottawa Senators (23-36-6, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Nashville Predators (38-24-4, third in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Nashville hosts the Ottawa Senators after Yakov Trenin scored two goals in the Predators' 5-4 win over the Flyers. The Predators have gone 20-11-0 in home games. Nashville has scored 215 goals and...
Penguins Sign College Free Agent Defenseman Colin Swoyer

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed college free agent defenseman Colin Swoyer to a one-year, entry-level contract, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. The contract will begin, and run through, the 2022-23 season and carries an average annual value of $750,000 at the NHL level. Swoyer will report to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League for the remainder of the 2021-22 season on an amateur tryout agreement.
Buffalo hosts Winnipeg after Olofsson's 2-goal game

Winnipeg Jets (32-25-10, sixth in the Central) vs. Buffalo Sabres (24-33-10, sixth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo hosts the Winnipeg Jets after Victor Olofsson scored two goals in the Sabres' 6-5 victory against the Blackhawks. The Sabres are 12-16-5 at home. Buffalo averages just 3.2 penalties per game, the...
Three Thoughts: Sens get point against Panthers as Batherson returns

The Ottawa Senators collected a point in a 4-3 loss to the Florida Panthers in a shootout. The game saw the return of Drake Batherson while Anton Forsberg was again excellent, as Three Thoughts details. Batherson returns to Sens lineup. After a 28-game absence, the Senators finally got Drake Batherson...
Penguins' Kris Letang: Dishes three helpers Sunday

Letang notched three assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 11-2 win over the Red Wings. He picked up a helper in every period, although he had plenty of chances given that the Penguins scored multiple goals in every period. The multi-point effort was Letang's first in over a month, but his numbers on the season remain excellent as he's racked up seven goals and 56 points through 63 games.
Game Preview: 03.29.22 vs. NYR

WATCH: ATTSN, ESPN+ (OUTSIDE PIT, NYR) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins conclude their two-game homestand against the New York Rangers at PPG Paints Arena. Today's game is presented by the Pennsylvania Lottery, and doors to the arena for fans will open at 6:00 PM. Pittsburgh has points in 14 of its last 17 games versus New York (11-3-3), and is 15-5-3 in its last 23 games versus the Rangers. Here at PPG Paints Arena, the Penguins have five-straight wins versus the Rangers (5-0-0) and have points in eight-straight home games against them (7-0-1). Pittsburgh is 12-5-2 against Metropolitan Division opponents this season. The Penguins have points in 11 of their last 14 games overall (9-3-2).
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Three-point effort Sunday

Rakell scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 11-2 win over the Red Wings. After failing to find the scoresheet in his first three games with the Penguins, Rakell finally took advantage of his spot alongside Evgeni Malkin, though he didn't exactly stand out given that 10 different Pittsburgh players recorded multiple points in the rout. Rakell is up to 17 goals and 31 points through 55 games on the season, and the former Duck could have a big finish to the campaign if he keeps building chemistry with Malkin.
Red Wings’ Struggles Cast Spotlight on Coaching & Team Defense

If there’s one stat to takeaway from the Detroit Red Wings’ recent shellacking at the hands of the Pittsburgh Penguins, it’s this one:. The salary cap era began in the fall of 2005. The NHL has seen all sorts of poor team performances between then and now; the Buffalo Sabres drew the ire of many during their obvious tank job turning the 2014-15 season, the Colorado Avalanche were far away from the juggernaut they are now when they struggled their way through the 2016-17 season, and even the 2019-20 Red Wings put on a spectacle of mediocrity on a nightly basis. These three teams are some of the biggest and best examples of a team dragging their feet through a whole season, whether it was for draft positioning or simply due to a lack of talent (or both).
Red Wings' Calvin Pickard: Sidelined with undisclosed issue

Pickard (undisclosed) won't be available Wednesday versus the Rangers, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports. With Pickard and Thomas Greiss (upper body) both on the shelf, the Red Wings will have to promote a goaltender from their AHL affiliate to fill in against New York. At this point it isn't clear how long Pickard will be sidelined.
