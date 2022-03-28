Penguins' Bryan Rust: Three points against Detroit

WATCH: ATTSN, ESPN+ (OUTSIDE PIT, NYR) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins conclude their two-game homestand against the New York Rangers at PPG Paints Arena. Today's game is presented by the Pennsylvania Lottery, and doors to the arena for fans will open at 6:00 PM. Pittsburgh has points in 14 of its last 17 games versus New York (11-3-3), and is 15-5-3 in its last 23 games versus the Rangers. Here at PPG Paints Arena, the Penguins have five-straight wins versus the Rangers (5-0-0) and have points in eight-straight home games against them (7-0-1). Pittsburgh is 12-5-2 against Metropolitan Division opponents this season. The Penguins have points in 11 of their last 14 games overall (9-3-2).
