Teenage Pedestrian Struck By Car On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

A teenage pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Jackson Township, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash occurred at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, March 27, on Whitesville Road, initial reports said

The driver reportedly stayed at the scene and cooperated in the investigation.

A medical helicopter was called to airlift the victim to an area hospital.

