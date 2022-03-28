Teenage Pedestrian Struck By Car On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)
A teenage pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Jackson Township, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.
The crash occurred at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, March 27, on Whitesville Road, initial reports said
The driver reportedly stayed at the scene and cooperated in the investigation.
A medical helicopter was called to airlift the victim to an area hospital.
