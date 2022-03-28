ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson Township, PA

Teenage Pedestrian Struck By Car On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

By Jon Craig
 1 day ago
A teenage pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Jackson Township, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash occurred at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, March 27, on Whitesville Road, initial reports said

The driver reportedly stayed at the scene and cooperated in the investigation.

A medical helicopter was called to airlift the victim to an area hospital.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

