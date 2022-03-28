ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell Gardens, CA

Authorities looking for man suspected of raping a minor girl

Long Beach Tribune
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Bell Gardens, California – Bell Gardens police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man suspected of abducting and raping a minor girl at knifepoint last week. Authorities did not reveal the location where the alleged rape occurred and...

