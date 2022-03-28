Sacramento schools will stay closed as negotiations between the district, unions stall

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Schools in the Sacramento area will remain closed Monday as negotiations between the Sacramento Unified School District and the two unions stall.

“We are hopeful, yet, it’s kind of in the district’s hands,” said Sacramento City Teachers Association (SCTA) President David Fisher. “They know what needs to get done.”

On Sunday, the Sacramento City Unified School District met with SCTA for the first time since the strike began Wednesday. The district also met with SEIU Local 1021, which represents the non-teaching support staff, such as instructional aides, nutrition service workers and school bus drivers.

In the latest round of negotiations, SCUSD said their latest offer includes a 2% salary increase, a boost in the bonus for this school year from 2% to 3%, and a $3,000 allowance for employees who move their insurance coverage from Health Net to Kaiser Permanente.

Fisher said the district should follow the recommendation a mediator laid out.

“There really isn’t a reason this ever needed to happen,” he said. “When we went through mediation that, of course, the district initiated we got a recommendation. That was a compromised recommendation.

The unions said Sunday’s session between SCUSD and SCTA was also attended by Sacramento County Supervisor Phil Serna and Sacramento City Council Member Katie Valenzuela.

“The two elected leaders stated in writing that SCTA’s proposals ‘are reasonable, will help SCUSD address the staffing crisis, and will bring the strike closer to an end,'” the unions wrote.

For SEIU Local 1021, the district said their latest proposal includes a 2% salary increase and various stipends through the end of the school year, as well as incentives for bus drivers.

Union leaders said a 2% raise isn’t enough, especially after going years without one. They said they want improved safety conditions and cost of living increases.

“The cost of groceries and everything has gone up and we have to go less and less while our own superintendents have, what, three, four, five raises already? I mean, that doesn’t seem quite right,” said Karla Faucett, SEIU Local 1021 SCUSD chapter president.

On Monday at 11 a.m., civil rights and labor leader Dolores Huerta will join the picket line at Rosemont High School.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.