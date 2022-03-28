ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento schools will stay closed as negotiations between the district, unions stall

By Gurajpal Sangha, Julian Tack, Katelyn Stark
FOX40
FOX40
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I6nH1_0eruY08h00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Schools in the Sacramento area will remain closed Monday as negotiations between the Sacramento Unified School District and the two unions stall.

“We are hopeful, yet, it’s kind of in the district’s hands,” said Sacramento City Teachers Association (SCTA) President David Fisher. “They know what needs to get done.”

On Sunday, the Sacramento City Unified School District met with SCTA for the first time since the strike began Wednesday. The district also met with SEIU Local 1021, which represents the non-teaching support staff, such as instructional aides, nutrition service workers and school bus drivers.

In the latest round of negotiations, SCUSD said their latest offer includes a 2% salary increase, a boost in the bonus for this school year from 2% to 3%, and a $3,000 allowance for employees who move their insurance coverage from Health Net to Kaiser Permanente.

SCUSD, SCTA and SEIU to meet Sunday afternoon

Fisher said the district should follow the recommendation a mediator laid out.

“There really isn’t a reason this ever needed to happen,” he said. “When we went through mediation that, of course, the district initiated we got a recommendation. That was a compromised recommendation.

The unions said Sunday’s session between SCUSD and SCTA was also attended by Sacramento County Supervisor Phil Serna and Sacramento City Council Member Katie Valenzuela.

“The two elected leaders stated in writing that SCTA’s proposals ‘are reasonable, will help SCUSD address the staffing crisis, and will bring the strike closer to an end,'” the unions wrote.

For SEIU Local 1021, the district said their latest proposal includes a 2% salary increase and various stipends through the end of the school year, as well as incentives for bus drivers.

Union leaders said a 2% raise isn’t enough, especially after going years without one. They said they want improved safety conditions and cost of living increases.

“The cost of groceries and everything has gone up and we have to go less and less while our own superintendents have, what, three, four, five raises already? I mean, that doesn’t seem quite right,” said Karla Faucett, SEIU Local 1021 SCUSD chapter president.

On Monday at 11 a.m., civil rights and labor leader Dolores Huerta will join the picket line at Rosemont High School.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KCRA.com

Sacramento city educators, staff set strike date. Negotiations continue

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two unions representing Sacramento City Unified School District educators and staff have set a strike date as issues over short-staffing continue. Thursday's decision to plan to strike starting on March 23 was announced at a rally in support of teachers and staff who feel the district is inadequately staffed. Hundreds of people attended the rally at the Serna Center ahead of the SCUSD school board meeting.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Deadline

Los Angeles Unified School District Lifts Mask Mandate For Kids, Employees After Tentative Agreement With Teachers’ Union

Click here to read the full article. Los Angeles Unified School District students and staff will be able to remove their masks indoors beginning Wednesday. The nation’s second-largest school district announced the news today after reaching agreements with its labor unions. “I strongly support ending the indoor mask requirement and am committed to continuing to uphold our science-based approach to COVID-19 safety and protocols,” said new Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho in a statement. “I want to personally thank our students, employees and families for their support and patience. We know some in our school communities and offices will continue to wear...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC10

Sacramento teachers union sets strike date for March 23

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento City Teachers Association (SCTA) announced Thursday afternoon that it plans to have its members strike on March 23rd. Hundreds of teachers, parents and students were rallying outside of the Serna Center in Sacramento prior to the announcement. Teachers had authorized a strike nearly a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Education
Sacramento, CA
Government
Sacramento County, CA
Government
County
Sacramento County, CA
Sacramento County, CA
Education
Local
California Government
Sacramento, CA
Education
ABC10

Remains found in Nevada ID'd as missing California man

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Human remains found buried in a shallow grave in rural Nevada last year have been identified as those of a California man reported missing by his family in 2020. The Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office used DNA testing to identify the remains as those of Jered...
REDDING, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolores Huerta
KCRA.com

CalFresh program losing millions per month to organized crime

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It is the largest food program in California, dubbed an "essential hunger safety net." But KCRA 3 Investigates has learned that the program, CalFresh, is the target of organized crime — crime that is seeing people in need of benefits seeing their accounts drained of all funds.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sacramento City Council#Stall#High School#Scta#Seiu#Health Net
FOX40

Stockton considering safe parking, camping sites

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton’s homeless population is expanding, and the city is considering a new solution.  It is working to establish a safe parking and camping location for those without housing or who are living in the cars, trailers and campers.  “You have to be able to help these folks get back on track if […]
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
KRON4 News

San Jose establishing a downtown program in response to homeless crisis

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — In an effort to help homeless individuals suffering from mental health conditions, the City of San Jose will launch its Downtown Crisis Response Program. In November, the City Council approved allocating $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan funds to establish the program with the help of People Assisting the Homeless […]
SAN JOSE, CA
Mid-Hudson News Network

School district unions seek to help with curbing violence

POUGHKEEPSIE -The five unions representing all of the employees in the Poughkeepsie City School District are joining forces in calling for the district to take immediate actions to strengthen school safety. The middle and high schools have seen a substantial increase in violence since returning in September. Poughkeepsie Public School...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
The Independent

Parole recommended for 1976 California school bus hijacker

The last of three men convicted of hijacking a school bus full of children and holding them and their driver for $5 million ransom in 1976 was recommended for parole on Friday with the support of two of the victims. Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after previous panels had denied him parole 17 times. The decision by Commissioner Patricia Cassady and Deputy Commissioner Keith Stanton will still be considered by Gov. Gavin Newsom, but he can't block it because it's not a murder conviction. He could only refer the decision...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX40

FOX40

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy