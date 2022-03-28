ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Fire erupts at ExxonMobil refinery in Montana

By Rachel Estrada
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (KIAH) Firefighters reported a structure fire at an ExxonMobil oil refinery...

KSLTV

Fire at Exxon refinery draws firefighters from multiple departments

(CNN) — A structure fire at an ExxonMobil refinery in Montana burned for more than three hours, officials said Sunday. “Last night, our Billings Refinery personnel responded to a fire at one of our units at approximately 9:50 p.m. The fire was reported out at about 1:15 a.m.,” ExxonMobil Operations Media Manager Julie L. King told CNN.
KSAT 12

Rapper fatally shot in Houston, found lying in a ditch

A rapper from Memphis was gunned down in Houston and found in a ditch late last week, according to media reports. KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, reported that 36-year-old LaPreston Porter, otherwise known as Snootie Wild was found with a gunshot wound to his neck on the city’s South Side.
