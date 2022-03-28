ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Welcome back: Pujols returns to Cardinals for a final season

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJUPITER, Fla. (AP) — With a wave of his hand and a tip of the cap, Albert Pujols walked back into the world of the St. Louis Cardinals for one final season. “This is it for me,” the 42-year-old Pujols said Monday. “This is my last...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Tony La Russa breaks silence on Albert Pujols’ return to Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals gave their fans a massive wave of nostalgia when they announced the signing of veteran first baseman Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols agreed to a one-year deal with the Cardinals, the franchise where he spent the first 11 seasons of his Hall of Fame career. The three-time MVP secured two World Series titles with the Cardinals, both of which were won alongside legendary manager Tony La Russa, currently the skipper of the Chicago White Sox. La Russa was asked about his former player making his return to where it all started. The White Sox manager reacted the way one might expect, as reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
MLB
The Spun

Legendary College Basketball Head Coach Dead At 88

A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Cardinals’ desire to bring back Albert Pujols, revealed

The St. Louis Cardinals are looking to bounce back from a 90-win season that ended in the Wild Card Game. The roster is filled with stars, young and old, as they look to make it back to the World Series, which they have not done in over a decade. They might be looking for an old friend from their glory days to join them.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Spun

ESPN Reportedly Makes Decision On Sam Ponder

ESPN has made a decision on longtime employee Sam Ponder. Ponder will reportedly make a total of a little more than $3 million over the next three years. The 36-year-old will continue her work on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown and provide extra coverage for the NFL Draft. “NEWSLETTER+: ESPN...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Albert Pujols could sign with fitting team

Albert Pujols may be getting his Disney movie ending. Katie Woo of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the St. Louis Cardinals are interested in reuniting with Pujols, who is a free agent. Woo adds that the Cardinals have had increased conversations with Pujols about a return but that the 42-year-old slugger would not be an everyday player. Instead, the team envisions Pujols as a late-inning righty bat off the bench.
MLB
FanSided

3 records Albert Pujols could break in his final season

Albert Pujols is poised to have one heck of a final, record-breaking season. The St. Louis Cardinals announced Monday they have brought Albert Pujols back to the club on a one-year contract worth $2.5 million, for what will be his final season as a player. Pujols will approach and surpass...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Wainwright
Person
Blake Parker
Person
Oliver Marmol
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Yadier Molina
Person
John Mozeliak
AOL Corp

Albert Pujols rejoins Cardinals, says this season is his last in MLB

Three-time National League MVP Albert Pujols rejoined the St. Louis Cardinals at spring training in Florida on Monday, hours after reports that he was finalizing an agreement to return to the team on a one-year deal. He spoke with reporters and confirmed that he intends to retire after the season.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Angels#Ap#The St Louis Cardinals
FanSided

Where does Albert Pujols fit in St Louis Cardinals’ lineup?

Albert Pujols has signed a 1-year contract to finish his career with the St Louis Cardinals. Albert Pujols is returning to the St. Louis Cardinals for one final victory lap. The greatest Cardinal of his generation, Pujols will retire with longtime teammates Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina at the conclusion of the 2022 season.
MLB
Reuters

NHL salary cap gets $1M boost to $82.5M for 2022-23

The NHL salary cap will go up for the first time in three years, getting a $1 million boost to $82.5 million for the 2022-23 season. General managers were informed of the increase Tuesday at the league's GM meetings in Manalapan, Fla. The meetings are usually done annually but hadn't been held since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
NHL
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Actively Seeking Another Big Trade

The Kansas City Chiefs’ wide receiver room will look awfully different next season, that’s for sure. Last week, the Chiefs shocked the NFL world by sending Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins for a plethora of draft picks. Shortly after that trade was finalized, they signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a three-year deal.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Colts Owner Reveals They Pursued Another Quarterback Trade

The Indianapolis Colts will begin their fourth straight season with a new quarterback. After trading Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders, they acquired Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons. Ryan wasn’t the only signal-caller on their radar. According to The Athletic’s Stephen Holder, Colts owner Jim Irsay revealed during...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy