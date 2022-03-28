Welcome back: Pujols returns to Cardinals for a final season

The St. Louis Cardinals gave their fans a massive wave of nostalgia when they announced the signing of veteran first baseman Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols agreed to a one-year deal with the Cardinals, the franchise where he spent the first 11 seasons of his Hall of Fame career. The three-time MVP secured two World Series titles with the Cardinals, both of which were won alongside legendary manager Tony La Russa, currently the skipper of the Chicago White Sox. La Russa was asked about his former player making his return to where it all started. The White Sox manager reacted the way one might expect, as reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

