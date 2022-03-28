ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Tiger Woods' role in Scottie Scheffler’s irons

By ANDREA GUSSONI
Tennis World Usa
Tennis World Usa
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

When Scottie Scheffler signed with TaylorMade on the eve of THE PLAYERS, he joined a TOUR staff that also includes Tiger Woods. Scheffler’s signing came shortly after he picked up his first two PGA TOUR wins at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by...

www.tennisworldusa.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Is Very Ready For The Masters

The Masters are less than two weeks away. The 2022 edition of the legendary major golf tournament is set to begin on Thursday, April 7. The tournament will run through Sunday, April 10. Is Tiger Woods going to play? What will the field be like without Phil Mickelson, who is...
GOLF
CBS Sports

Masters 2022 predictions, golf odds: Picks by same PGA insider who nailed Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson wins

Phil Mickleson is out and Tiger Woods may be in, while Rory McIlroy is trying to make history at the 2022 Masters. Fans are hoping Woods will make his return to competitive golf on Thursday, April 7 at the Masters 2022, but he continues to rehab from a serious car crash just over a year ago. Mickelson, who has donned the green jacket three times, will miss the event at Augusta National Golf Club for the first time since 1994. McIlroy is aiming to join Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan and Gary Player as the only players with a Career Grand Slam. Jon Rahm, four-time major winner Brooks Koepka, three-timer and 2015 Masters champ Jordan Spieth, and 2020 Masters winner Dustin Johnson also are among the star-studded 2022 Masters field.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: New Video Of Tiger Woods Playing Is Going Viral

A new video of Tiger Woods out on the golf course is trending on social media ahead of The Masters next month. Woods, a 15-time major champion, has yet to commit to The Masters, but he hasn’t ruled himself out, either. This weekend, a video of Woods reportedly walking...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arnold Palmer
Person
Tiger Woods
The Independent

Tiger Woods still in Masters field as speculation grows over Augusta return

Tiger Woods remains listed in the field for next week’s Masters as speculation mounts about his possible return to action at Augusta National.Woods has not played in a top-level event since requiring surgery on open fractures to his lower right leg and further injuries to his foot and ankle following an horrific car crash in Los Angeles on 23 February 2021.The 46-year-old has fallen to 944th in the world rankings as a result, but is eligible for the year’s first major as a five-time former champion.While 16 other former winners are listed on the Masters’ official website as not competing,...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods HITS DRIVE at Medalist ahead of potential Masters return

A video of Tiger Woods hitting a drive at Medalist Golf Club on Saturday was shared on social media on Sunday evening. According to the popular @TWLegion account on Twitter, Woods has this week been walking the golf course at Medalist back home in Florida. It is understood that Woods' caddie Joe LaCava has also been out there with him.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Equipment#Nike Golf#Pga#Mastercard#Tiger Woods Scheffler#The University Of Texas
Golf.com

This Nicklaus crewneck depicts one of the most iconic moments in golf history

Welcome to Gimme That, a GOLF.com column where we’ll highlight one notable item we think you might like. Whether it’s an article of clothing, an intriguing electronic device or anything in between, we want to share these items with you because they’ve generated a bit of chatter by our water cooler (or, these days, on our Slack channel). So sit back, scroll down and keep up with the latest gear golf has to offer.
GOLF
Golf.com

Winner’s bag: Scottie Scheffler at the 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Scottie Scheffler won for the third time this season and vaulted to the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking with a 4-and-3 victory over Kevin Kisner at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. Take a closer look at Scheffler’s gear, including a new TaylorMade Stealth fairway wood that was added to the bag.
GOLF
WJTV 12

Cantlay, Schauffele pair up in Zurich Classic of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Patrick Cantlay, the 2021 FedExCup winner ranked fifth in the world, will pair with 2020 Olympic gold medal winner Xander Schauffele, ranked tenth, to give the 2022 Zurich Classic another team of top-10 players, announced Steve Worthy, CEO of the Fore!Kids Foundation, producer of the tournament. “With Patrick and Xander our field […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Golf Channel

OWGR update: Scheffler No. 1 in the world; five earn Masters invites

After a T-20 finish at this year’s Farmers Insurance Open, Scottie Scheffler found himself 14th in the Official World Golf Ranking. Since then, he has wins at the WM Phoenix Open, Arnold Palmer Invitational and WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. Three wins in six weeks has vaulted Scheffler to No. 1 in the world for the first time in his career.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Tennis World Usa

Billy Horschel: "I hit some really quality shots"

Defending champion Billy Horschel was the first man through to the last-16 as he finished his match with Thomas Pieters All Square at the 2022 WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play. Billy Horschel, statements. The American lost his second match in 2021 but then won five in a row to...
GOLF
Field Level Media

Reports: Tiger Woods playing practice round at Augusta

Tiger Woods arrived at Augusta National Golf Club on Tuesday to play a practice round, multiple outlets reported. Woods, who hasn’t played an official tournament since his February 2021 car crash, is said to be gauging whether he is fit enough to compete in the Masters next week. Numerous...
GOLF
thegolfnewsnet.com

Players who have been ranked No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking

Since the Official World Golf Ranking was introduced in 1986, 25 players have reached the No. 1 ranking in the world. Scottie Scheffler became No. 1 in the world for the first time on March 27, 2022, taking over for Jon Rahm atop the Official World Golf Ranking with a win in the 2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play. It is his first run at the top of the world ranking, overtaking Rahm, who was the 24th person to take the top ranking in the world.
GOLF
GolfWRX

Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (3/28/22): Callaway Legacy black irons

At GolfWRX, we are a community of like-minded individuals that all experience and express our enjoyment of the game in many ways. It’s that sense of community that drives day-to-day interactions in the forums on topics that range from best driver to what marker you use to mark your ball. It even allows us to share another thing we all love – buying and selling equipment.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Tiger Woods’ Masters Odds Have Changed Today

There is serious momentum that Tiger Woods will make his comeback at the 2022 Masters at Augusta next month. Woods has been seen ramping up his golf activity this month. Some believe it’s in preparation for the Masters. Interestingly enough, Woods’ odds to win the prestigious tournament improved on...
GOLF
The Robesonian

McGirt set for Valero Texas Open

SAN ANTONIO — William McGirt is in the field at this week’s Valero Texas Open, looking to get back on track after three missed cuts and tie for 66th in his last four PGA Tour starts. The Fairmont native tees off at 9:03 ET Thursday on hole No....
FAIRMONT, NC
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour pro can't hold back tears after Corales Puntacana disappointment

PGA Tour player Ben Martin was overcome with emotion after missing out on a playoff to win the Corales Puntacana Championship. Martin, who won the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in 2014, led after each round in the Dominican Republic but he started his final round with a double-bogey. He...
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Tennis World Usa

37K+
Followers
23K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Tennis World USA is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of tennis. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the tennis world, as well as tennis tips and lessons so that fans can improve their own games. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Tennis World the number one tennis destination in the United States.

 https://www.tennisworldusa.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy