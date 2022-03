NEW YORK -- Police have released new details about the suspect accused of shooting a 3-year-old girl in Brooklyn on Friday.According to police, the gunman opened fired outside a day care on Riverdale Avenue near Amboy Street in Brownsville just after 6 p.m. As CBS2's Thalia Perez reports, the suspect allegedly fired several shots at a 28-year-old man who was placing his 2-year-old son in the back of a car. A 3-year-old girl was walking nearby on the sidewalk with her father, and a single bullet struck her in the shoulder."Someone knows him. Help us catch him before he shoots another child," NYPD Chief...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO