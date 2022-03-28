$150K lottery ticket sold at Myrtle Beach Food Lion

A North Carolina man saw a lottery ticket that said it could make him a millionaire. So he bought one and ended up hitting a jackpot, state lottery officials said Tuesday. “I still don’t believe it’s really true,” Daniel Jenkins of Lincolnton told officials when he claimed his $1 million prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday, according to an N.C. Education Lottery news release. “For me, this is life changing.”

LINCOLNTON, NC ・ 28 DAYS AGO