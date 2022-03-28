$150K lottery ticket sold at Myrtle Beach Food Lion
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Powerball ticket worth $150,000 was sold a Myrtle Beach Food Lion.
The ticket, sold at the Food Lion store at 3890 South Kings Highway, was worth $150,000 because the winner added PowerPlay for an additional $1, making their $50,000 prize increase to $150,000 when a “3” multiplier was drawn.
For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.
