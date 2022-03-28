ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Rock declining to file police report over Oscars incident: LAPD

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Judy Kurtz
 1 day ago

( The Hill ) — The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said that Chris Rock is declining to file a police report after being slapped by actor Will Smith in a shocking altercation during the Oscars broadcast.

“LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program. The incident involved one individual slapping another,” a statement obtained early Monday by ITK said following the awards show in Los Angeles.

“The individual involved has declined to file a police report,” the LAPD said in a statement, which appeared to refer to the confrontation between Smith and Rock.

“If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report,” the statement said.

What did Chris Rock say before Will Smith slapped him?

Just hours earlier on Sunday, “King Richard” star Smith interrupted Rock and slapped him onstage after the comedian made a joke about the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, while presenting a trophy at the 94th annual awards show.

Rock then said, “Wow, Will Smith just smacked the shit out of me” as Smith walked away.

Smith could then be heard yelling at Rock: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth!”

“That was uh…greatest night in the history of television,” Rock, 57, said, before not making any further reference on-air to the incident.

Minutes after the altercation, Smith took to the stage again — as the Oscar winner in the “Best Actor” category.

“Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” Smith said of the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, the title role he played in “King Richard.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 32

AP_001560.778e3321ad77479fb9825979fe2655e1.1501
1d ago

Prop 115 eliminated that belief that one party had to file charges; how many people are in jail for domestic violence where there was no video???

Reply(1)
5
Mark Poole
1d ago

file charges the whole world saw it. if you don't file charges then everyone who slaps someone like a little girl should be allowed.

Reply(2)
6
Lodie Pollard
1d ago

I admire Chris Rock for not filing changes, wasting the courts cost and time for that misfortunate act, he is a comedian, don’t sit up front when you know a comedian is preforming, you become a target. Will Smith could had handled it better, Jada looked beautiful anyways.

Reply
4
 

