Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan has made a bizarre threat to some of his party’s lawmakers supporting an upcoming no-confidence vote against his government, by saying their children would be “bullied” in schools and that no one would marry them.Mr Khan made the remarks during a public rally on Sunday, just days before the vote is set to be tabled in the Pakistan parliament’s lower legislative house on 25 March, in one of the biggest challenges in his political career.More than two dozen members of his own political party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), have broken ranks and are revolting...

