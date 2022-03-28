ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Xbox has paid nearly £2billion in royalties to indie developers

By Will Nelson
NME
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleXbox has announced that it has paid indie developers billions in royalties from its ID@Xbox program. Independent Developers @ Xbox (ID@Xbox) is a scheme that Microsoft started in 2014 that allows indie studios to self-publish their games on the Xbox ecosystem of platforms. The announcement of shared royalties comes...

Indie developers have earned $2.5bn through ID@Xbox

Microsoft has revealed that ID@Xbox has helped its indie partners generate $2.5 billion in royalties since the program launched nine years ago. Microsoft says the results "have exceeded our wildest dreams", with independent developers securing more than $2.5 billion in royalties, and the total revenue generated by ID@Xbox partners on Xbox almost doubling over the last three years. "These are staggering numbers, and it speaks to the power of independent developers," Xbox adds.
VIDEO GAMES
