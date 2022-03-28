Here are the top 25 small and midsize companies with the best company outlook, based on employee ratings
- Alida ranked at the top on Comparably's small and midsize list for Best Company Outlook .
- Places that made the list include those where workers are confident about the place's future.
- Employees rated their companies anonymously on Comparably from March 2021 through March 2022.
Comparably just published its latest company ranking, and customer experience firm Alida ranked at the top of the small and midsize ranking.
The new ranking from the workplace culture site highlights the companies with 500 or fewer workers where employees see a positive future ahead of them.
"Our annual Best Outlook list highlights how confident employees feel about the future success of their companies and how likely they are to recommend working there to a friend," Jason Nazar, the CEO of Comparably, told Insider in a statement.
Gem.com and Therapy Brands followed behind Alida on the small and midsize list of Best Company Outlook for 2022. Nazar said similar to the large company ranking , this list of small and midsize employers "is dominated by industry-leading companies with innovative technologies that help streamline the way we do business and run our lives."
Below are the top 25 employers on the small and midsize company list:25. EQRx
Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts
Industry: Biotech and pharmaceuticals
Employee quote about the company: "EQRx is an incredible place to work. The people here are mission-driven and the company celebrates everyone's individuality."24. Deli Star
Location: Saint Louis, Missouri
Industry: Food manufacturing
Employee quote about the company: "Overall, Deli Star is looking to do new and better things with its people and products. This continuous improvement mindset makes it exciting to come to work every day, and I can't wait to see this mindset lead to industry-leading results."23. Motivosity
Location: Lehi, Utah
Industry: Technology
Employee quote about the company: "The best choice of my life was to work for Motivosity. I'm happy to work on making people happier being at work. I had a chance to work on many profitable projects so far, but this is the noblest one of all."22. Reify Health
Location: Boston, Massachusetts
Industry: Technology
Employee quote about the company: "Reify is awesome! I'm really happy to be here and plan to stay and grow for a long time with them."21. Lever
Location: San Francisco, California
Industry: HR tech
Employee quote about the company: "I've been so impressed with Lever since I became a Leveroo. Lever stays true to the core values and they are emphasized regularly throughout all aspects of our work. It's so refreshing to be part of a company like Lever!"20. RFPIO
Location: Beaverton, Oregon
Industry: Computer software
Employee quote about the company: "They have invested a significant amount of time educating and coaching me. Core strength within a (remote) company is difficult to establish, but RFPIO had a way of finding such fabulous teammates that aid in great culture."19. Vena Solutions
Location: Toronto, Canada
Industry: SaaS/enterprise software
Employee quote about the company: "Great to be able to make a difference on building useful, complex products with smart and diverse colleagues."18. Ushur
Location: Santa Clara, California
Industry: Technology
Employee quote about the company: "I am challenged, there are growth opportunities, it is a flat hierarchy, the collegial atmosphere is great, as is the idea that I am working at a company that has a transformative technology and is solving a real problem."17. Namely
Location: New York, New York
Industry: Technology
Employee quote about the company: "I enjoy working with my peers and love making a difference at our clients' workplaces by providing a system that helps them manage their most important thing, their people."16. Everlight Solar
Location: Madison, Wisconsin
Industry: Solar energy
Employee quote about the company: "Everlight Solar is a fast growing company with opportunities to grow. The direction the company takes towards advancement is very commendable. The work ethic of the people here is very inspiring."15. GR0
Location: Los Angeles, California
Industry: Marketing, advertising, and research
Employee quote about the company: "It's so great seeing clearly the output and results of the work I do and how it plays into the whole picture of what GR0 is doing."14. Velosio
Location: Columbus, Ohio
Industry: IT consulting
Employee quote about the company: "It's so satisfying building perfect Dynamics CRM applications to improve clients' business processes and increase their productivity."13. ThomasARTS
Location: Farmington, Utah
Industry: Marketing, advertising, and research
Employee quote about the company: "ThomasArts is by far the best place I have worked. I've never had an employer care so much about their employees. In turn, the environment at work is a positive and happy place, where people want to help the company succeed."12. Nylas
Location: San Francisco, California
Industry: Software
Employee quote about the company: "Nylas gave me a renewed sense of purpose in my career. I feel like I am really contributing to the overall success of the company."11. TheoremOne
Location: Woodland Hills, California
Industry: Technology
Employee quote about the company: "It's great. We get lots of fun and challenging problems to solve, and I love seeing how excited our client is when we hit it out of the park."10. Optomi
Location: Atlanta, Georgia
Industry: Professional IT services
Employee quote about the company: "I love talking to companies that haven't used us before or haven't heard of us yet. I am so excited to tell our story and convey just how different we are."9. Prove
Location: New York, New York
Industry: Technology
Employee quote about the company: "Prove is a company that moves fast and is full of people who are bright and very good at their jobs, but also people of great integrity. Performance is rewarded and the potential for growth is substantial."8. Route
Location: Lehi, Utah
Industry: E-commerce, mobile app, tech
Employee quote about the company: "Everyone truly believes that Route is going places and feels passionate about being a part of it."7. People.ai
Location: San Francisco, California
Industry: Technology
Employee quote about the company: "People.ai is just a fantastic company all around. Great compensation, supportive management and leadership, and making an active effort to be involved with social issues such as diversity and inclusion."6. Civic Financial Services
Location: Redondo Beach, California
Industry: Banking and financial services
Employee quote about the company: "I love working with the people around me. Our culture is very strong. We hire the right people for the right roles. Our organization is investing in the future and we are all excited to hit our goals."5. Nextbite
Location: Denver, Colorado
Industry: Restaurant technology
Employee quote about the company: "It's been one of the most rewarding companies I've worked for. Everybody is driven and high-caliber, but we also know how to have a good time and celebrate successes. Looking forward to my future at Nextbite!"4. connectRN
Location: Waltham, Massachusetts
Industry: Technology
Employee quote about the company: "connectRN is easily the best company I have ever worked for. The benefits, the people, the mission; it is an amazing thing to be a part of."3. Therapy Brands
Location: Birmingham, Alabama
Industry: Healthcare technology
Employee quote about the company: "I love working for Therapy Brands. Being able to work remotely and do what I do best are why I came here, and being able to do what I do to help others is why I am still here."2. Gem.com
Location: San Francisco, California
Industry: Technology
Employee quote about the company: "They have the absolute best intentions and care equally about the business and the humans behind building the business."1. Alida
Location: Toronto, Canada
Industry: Technology
Employee quote about the company: "Knowing my contribution is making a difference and moving us forward makes me happy. I also enjoy the pace of our innovative product team and hearing all about what's coming in our next sprint."Here's the full list of small and midsize companies: How Comparably created this ranking
Comparably develops different rankings each year based on answers and ratings from workers. Anonymous employee ratings for this ranking were collected from mid-March 2021 through mid-March 2022.
According to the workplace culture company, workers answered things like "How confident are you about the future success of your company?" to determine the companies that made the Best Company Outlook 2022 ranking.
Anonymous quotes, company locations, and industry were all from Comparably and provided to Insider. The full list for Best Company Outlook can be found on Comparably .Read the original article on Business Insider
