E bike battery pack sparks house fire in Green River

The Green River Fire Department battled a house fire early Sunday morning.

Homeowners had been able to extinguish the fire in the main living room, and firefighters put out the hot spots.

The home was damaged extensively, mostly due to the heavy smoke.

Three residents were treated on scene for smoke inhalation and all of the family’s pets were found safe and unharmed.

After the smoke was ventilated from the home, investigators were able to determine the fire was caused by an electric bike’s rechargeable battery pack that was plugged in and malfunctioned.

The homeowners stated that even though they have working fire alarms in the home, it was the family dog that woke them up so they were able to exit the home safely.