Polk Jail report – Monday, March 28, 2022

Neshoba Democrat
2 charged in high-speed casino chase
Two people have been charged in a high-speed chase into Leake County that inured two Sheriff’s deputies last month, the authorities said. Angela Whitehead, 30, of 4160 New Hope Road, Lexington, was arrested and charged with felony pursuit, DUI, two counts of aggravated assault of a police officer, reckless driving, failure to yield to blue lights, improper passing and possession of marijuana in a a vehicle, officials said.
Human remains found in Florida gator’s mouth identified
The human remains found in an alligator-infested canal Thursday were identified as belonging to a St. Lucie County man, according to Martin County deputies.
Open-mouth kiss lands woman in prison for 2 years
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman from Tennessee was sentenced to prison for passing contraband to a Pennsylvania federal inmate during a visit. According to federal prosecutors, Lisa Montpelier, 48, of Johnson City, Tennessee, was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison and two years of supervised release for passing contraband to a federal […]
WJCL
Police in Georgia investigating after man's body found stuffed in toolbox
POLK COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Georgia are investigating after a man's body was discovered stuffed in a toolbox. According to WSB, a road crew found the toolbox in rural Polk County. The victim has been identified as Lachancey Williams, 40, a father of five. The Georgia Bureau of...
Washington Post
A Florida man and his girlfriend had just reconciled. Then, she threw his dog off a 7th-floor balcony, police say.
Eric Adeson watched his on-again-off-again girlfriend throw his cellphone from the seventh-floor balcony of his Florida condominium on Sunday. After she did the same thing with his keys, he warned her that he was going downstairs to call police. Before he could, Adeson watched Shelley Nicole Vaughn pick up his...
CBS 46
Grandfather sentenced to life in prison by Cobb County for child molestation
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Cobb County grandfather who molested three generations has been sentenced to life in prison plus 5 years, according to Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr. Johnson’s charges stemmed from allegations that he committed multiple acts of sexual assault on an 8-year old child...
CBS 46
Father, daughter identified in Cherokee County murder-suicide
CANTON, Ga. (CBS46) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting Saturday afternoon in Canton. CCSO says it appears a murder-suicide happened around 5:45 p.m. at a home in the 1100 block of Bridge Mill Avenue in the Bridge Mill Subdivision. Deputies arrived and found two people dead inside the home. They say right now it appears a 57-year-old father shot and killed his 19-year-old daughter and then took his own life.
Dothan pastor may be facing new charges
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan pastor and activist could be facing more charges — involving his finances. Kenneth Glasgow has already pled not guilty to conspiracy to distribute illegal drugs. There’s now a possibility that the court could also look into Glasgow’s tax documents to add possible financial charges. He’s accused of distributing cocaine […]
Trial set for Georgia man who claims victim yelling racial slurs led to deadly shooting
STATESBORO, Ga. — A judge scheduled an April trial for a biracial man charged with murder in the 2020 shooting of a teenage girl on a Georgia highway. Defense attorneys for Marc Wilson say he fired his gun in self-defense the night of June 14, 2020, when a pickup truck tried to run his car off the road as people inside yelled racist slurs. A passenger in the truck, 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson, died after being struck by a bullet.
Mother and son arrested for drug charges, mother provided drugs for her children
Authorities said her 16-year-old daughter attempted to take responsibility for the drugs. Her daughter mentioned that she has been smoking meth since she was 13.
Miami Herald
Florida guards going to prison for kicks, punches, spitting, n-word at a helpless inmate
At the end of a three-man beating, a Florida prison guard kicked an inmate in the head and face 15 times, spat on him and called him the n-word at Hamilton Correctional Institution. In the end, Florida Department of Corrections Sgt. Coty Wiltgen, who led that final assault on an...
6 arrested in MS on meth, gun charges
TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. — A traffic stop in Iuka, Mississippi led officers to arrest six people and seize several grams of methamphetamine. Deputies pulled over a red Ford Ranger driven by Timothy Mills with Miranda Winters in the passenger seat. Deputies said Mills was found to be a convicted felon in possession of a firearm […]
An Abandoned Car Made Police Believe the Driver Was Dead — Until She Turned Up 18 Years Later
Here's the story of an abandoned car and a missing mother whose reappearance nearly 20 years later stunned police.
GA mother arrested after leaving 17-month-old son locked in car while she gambled, deputies say
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies arrested a Georgia woman after they say she left her toddler locked in a car alone for at least a half an hour while she played a gambling machine. Deputies with the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office said they got reports of an unattended child...
WAFF
Marshall County deputies warn of legal drug sold at local stores
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A few stores in Marshall County have been selling an item that contains the ingredient, THC-O. According to a Facebook post from the Marshall County Sherriff’s Office, THC-O is a compound derived from federally legal hemp plants. Unlike marijuana, it does not contain THC, however, once metabolized THC-O will turn to THC and cause a “high” for the consumer.
Washington Post
A Dunkin’ manager fatally punched a customer after being called the n-word. He was sentenced to house arrest.
Vonelle Cook was angry about his service at a Dunkin’ in Tampa last May, so the 77-year-old marched into the store, berated the manager and called him the n-word, according to police. The manager, Corey Pujols, 27, is Black — and he told Cook not to say it again....
Miami Herald
Man arrested in case of couple’s throats slashed while biking home, Florida cops say
When Florida police pulled over to investigate a call about a hit-and-run, officers realized they were looking at a grisly double homicide. Now, a man has been arrested in connection to the attack, Daytona Beach Police say. Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young announced on Twitter on March 10 that...
“It was a shock”: Family of murdered RaceTrac clerk react to news of UGA football player’s arrest
OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — Family members of a 23-year-old RaceTrac clerk shot and killed last year are relieved his killer is finally behind bars. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Elijah Wood was shot and killed early in the morning as he worked his shift...
Missing Georgia father who vanished days before Christmas in 1978 identified through DNA
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wa. — A Georgia man has been identified as the victim of a 41-year-old cold case out of Washington State through new DNA technology. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said that skeletal remains found found in 1980 are those of 28-year-old Ronald David Chambers, who vanished from a motel in SeaTac in 1978.
Tri-City Herald
Woman threw ex’s belongings off 7th floor balcony, including his dog, Florida cops say
A Florida woman is accused of throwing her ex-boyfriend’s belongings off a seventh floor balcony — including his dog. The pug was killed in the fall, the Clearwater Police Department said in a Feb. 28 news release. It happened Sunday, Feb. 27, at the 12-story Regatta Beach Club,...
Polk Today
ABOUT
A local, independently-owned online news source for Polk County, Georgia and the surrounding areas providing free articles.http://polk.today
