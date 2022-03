Another Indiana basketball player has decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal. On Monday, Verbal Commits reported that Parker Stewart has entered his name into the portal, becoming the fourth IU player to do so since the conclusion of the 2021-22 season. The Hoosiers also saw Rob Phinisee, Khristian Lander and Michael Durr hit the portal.

