Rockets' late push jeopardizing valuable draft lottery odds

This was quite the damaging week to the Rockets' lottery odds with the team going 3-2 including a pair of wins in Portland against a team with a lineup that might not even be a sure thing in the G League. The Rockets started off the week with a 122-98 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday and then beat the Washington Wizards 115-97 on Monday. On Wednesday, they lost to a Dallas Mavericks team playing without Luka Doncic. And on Friday and Saturday, they beat a Blazers team not even fielding an NBA lineup two times, 125-106, and then 115-98.

The Rockets, just last week in control of their own fate, have now fallen to third in the Tankathon standings . They're 20-55, as are the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons. The Oklahoma City Thunder (21-53), who are 1-9 in their last 10, are hot on Houston's heels and have listed star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as questionable and have ruled Josh Giddey out for the season.

Banchero takes the lead

I've finally started devoting more time to studying the top prospects in the draft, as someone who doesn't watch college basketball during the year. I had Duke freshman Paolo Banchero as the top prospect on my draft board prior to the start of the season, gravitated over to Auburn forward Jabari Smith Jr., for much of the season, and very recently settled on Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren as tops on my list. I've now come all the way full circle, back to Banchero (that has a ring to it). If last summer were any indication - when I waffled between Jalen Green and Evan Mobley for weeks before landing on Green as my pick - I could be all over the place until draft night.

I'm finding Banchero's rare combination of ball-handling and playmaking, at 6-foot-10 and 250 pounds, too mesmerizing to overlook. That Banchero projects to be an uncomfortable fit defensively with Alperen Sengun (to put it generously) is a problem for the future. You should never base your selection upon fit this high in the draft at this stage of a rebuilding project unless all options are equal.

Last summer, I thought Evan Mobley had the highest ceiling and the lowest floor with Jalen Green being the safest pick. Even if Mobley ends up becoming the better player, I feel vindicated in that belief. Now, I think Holmgren has the highest ceiling, but the lowest floor, with Banchero being the safest pick. I'd be ecstatic with either Smith or Jaden Ivey as well. I've been out on Kevin Porter Jr., as the long-term starter on point guard for some time.

Holmgren scares me. When I watch him, I see one of the most unique skillsets I've ever witnessed while simultaneously believing he will get whoever drafts him fired. How can that 7-foot, 195-pound frame handle more weight?

Checking in on lineup data

I had stopped checking lineup data very long ago because, as I noted on this page, given the development of the younger players, the data would seem to hold little value regarding combinations. But one recent observation is interesting: The team's most-used lineup (Porter/Green/Gordon/Tate/Wood), over 731 possessions, has now outscored opponents by 2.2 points per 100 possessions. (112.6 offensive rating; 110.4 defensive rating). I was certainly not expecting a positive point differential for the most used lineup from one of the worst teams in the league. I'm still out on Wood and Porter as long-term fits on this club, but this was surprising.

Overall, the Rockets have been outscored by 9.3 points per 100 possessions in 7,189 possessions this season.

The team's second most used lineup is still the "Theis Double Big" lineup of Porter/Green/Tate/Wood/Theis which, over 360 possessions, had so many fans pulling their hair out. That quintet was outscored by 26.4 points per 100 possessions with a hilariously pathetic offensive rating of 83.3 and a defensive rating of 109.7.

The future of this team is Green, Sengun and whoever is drafted this summer. It will be Stone's challenge to make the remaining pieces fit, long-term, around them and it will be at least a few years before all of that is sorted out.

The Week Ahead

We're down to our final stretch of the season now with just games 76 through 82 remaining. The Rockets have three games this week: A matchup with the San Antonio Spurs at home on Monday and then a pair of home visits from the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday and Friday. The Spurs (30-44) are fighting to make the play-in tournament, having won three games in a row. They're just a game back of the Los Angeles Lakers for the 10th seed. The Kings (27-48), who are 3-7 in their last 10, are a different story. There is a possibility that both Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox are done for the season, per reports. This is to say that there's a good chance that the Rockets come up with wins in the two games against the Kings.

