ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Scotland set to make changes against Austria, Steve Clarke reveals

By Anthony Brown
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HmFWQ_0eruOmaQ00

Scotland manager Steve Clarke intends to utilise his squad in Tuesday’s friendly against Austria.

The Scots drew 1-1 with Poland in a friendly at Hampden last Thursday and although his squad came through that match unscathed, Clarke – who generally maintains a consistency of selection where possible – plans to mix things up to give other players game time in Vienna.

That could mean debuts for new squad additions Craig Halkett and Ross Stewart.

“Yeah, I think looking at the bigger picture and in terms of fairness to the squad more than anything, taking out the club issues, this is the game that I will probably rotate a little bit more than I would do for the second game of an international break,” said Clarke.

Asked if he had to consider resting some players given several of them have big games coming up at club level, Clarke said: “It is not too bad because the game is a Tuesday night for us.

“They can recover Wednesday, recover Thursday and be ready to go on Friday. Everyone will be fit and well for the weekend, injuries permitting of course.”

Captain Andy Robertson returns to the fold after missing the Poland game through illness, while striker Lyndon Dykes is deemed fit to return after a hamstring injury which QPR manager Mark Warburton said last week would prevent him playing any part in Scotland’s double-header.

Asked if he had spoken with QPR, Clarke said: “Not since pre-camp. We obviously discussed the issue before the camp and then we were guided by QPR.

“They allowed him to come up and join us to watch the Poland game. He has done a couple of training sessions since and he is good to go.”

Austria go into Tuesday’s friendly under a cloud after their World Cup bid was ended by Wales in last Thursday’s play-off semi-final in Cardiff.

Manager Franco Foda announced at his pre-match press conference on Monday that he would be stepping down after the Scotland game following more than four years in charge of the national team.

Reflecting on his counterpart’s impending departure, Clarke said: “It’s always disappointing when you hear a manager has lost his job.

“Franco has done a good job for his national team, they got to Euro 2020 and pushed Italy all the way in the knockout phase. He can be proud of the work that he has done.”

I think looking at the bigger picture and in terms of fairness to the squad more than anything, taking out the club issues, this is the game that I will probably rotate a little bit more than I would do for the second game of an international break

Steve Clarke

Scotland helped add to Foda’s problems when they pulled off a 1-0 victory in a World Cup qualifier in Vienna back in September.

“It is somewhere where we have been before,” said Clarke. “We know we can go there and perform.

“The Austrians obviously had a big disappointment against Wales. Looking at it, how I would be as a player or manager or coach, I would be looking at the next game to try and get the previous game out of the system. So I expect a really competitive game.

“They will want to win to get back on an even keel. Obviously, it is a game where the manager has announced it will be his last game. So they will want to get on the pitch and do the best for their country, same as our boys.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Adaptations for climate change stalled in Scotland, report shows

Progress on tackling the impact of climate change has stalled in Scotland, according to an independent report. The UK's Climate Change Committee (CCC) said the Scottish government was not prepared for changes such as wetter winters and rising sea levels. A new report by the independent body, which advises the...
ENVIRONMENT
FOX Sports

Ronaldo says Portugal ready to avoid an upset like Italy's

With a spot on the line for what could be his fifth and final World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo needs to avoid an upset like the one that ended Italy’s hopes of making it to the tournament in Qatar. Portugal faces a winner-take-all game on Tuesday against North Macedonia, the...
SOCCER
BBC

Covid in Scotland: How will the rules change?

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced that most of the remaining legal Covid restrictions in Scotland will come to an end on 21 March. However, the legal requirement to wear face coverings on public transport and most indoor public settings will remain until at least early April due to a spike in Covid case numbers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Lyndon Dykes on 'following heart' for Scotland & mentality shift

Venue: Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna Date: Tuesday, 29 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW/online, live text commentary on BBC Sport website, highlights on BBC Scotland. Striker Lyndon Dykes is itching to get back on the goal trail after missing the chance to break a Scotland record that...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Clarke
Daily Mail

Harry Maguire and Tyrone Mings are set to return to England's starting XI to face Ivory Coast, Declan Rice could be captain, and Harry Kane rested... with boss Gareth Southgate expected to make wholesale changes 'to keep all of the squad involved'

Gareth Southgate is expected to make wholesale changes as England take on Ivory Coast in a friendly at Wembley Stadium. The Three Lions sealed a 2-1 victory over Switzerland as Luke Shaw and Harry Kane both got on the scoresheet on Saturday -despite trailing 1-0 early on at Wembley Stadium.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

England are practising penalties ALREADY - with eight months to go until the World Cup in Qatar - as Gareth Southgate bids to rid his team of the shootout heartache they suffered in the final of Euro 2020 against Italy

Gareth Southgate has started planning his World Cup penalty masterplan as England look to avoid a repeat of the shootout heartache that ruined last summer. Three Lions boss Southgate confirmed that he and his staff have begun an inquest into the shootout loss in last year's European Championship final against Italy and have already started practising spot-kicks - even though Qatar 2022 is still eight months away.
SOCCER
BBC

Qatar Masters: Scotland's Ewen Ferguson wins World Tour event

-7 E Ferguson (Sco); -6 C Hanna (USA); -5 M Kinhult (Swe), A Meronk (Pol) Selected: -4 M Armitage (Eng), M Jordan (Eng); -3 L Canter (Eng), C Howie (Sco), P Waring (Eng), O Wilson (Eng) Scotland's Ewen Ferguson carded a two-under-par 70 in the final round to win the...
GOLF
The Independent

Scandinavia opens up by sea with new Netherlands-Norway ferry line

Ferries have made headlines in the past couple of weeks. Yet as arguments rage about wages for seafarers on cross-Channel, Irish Sea and North Sea routes, elsewhere in Europe new sea links are opening up travel possibilities – most enticingly, adding a Dutch-Norwegian option.Starting on 7 April, MS Romantika will sail three times a week each way between Eemshaven on the north coast of the Netherlands and Kristiansand in southern Norway. The schedule is ideal for anyone who relishes slow travel: leaving each end of the route at 3pm and arriving at 9am next day. That’s 18 hours to relax...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austria#Wales#Cardiff#Qpr
Daily Mail

Christian Eriksen scores a stunner on his emotional return to Copenhagen's Parken Stadium - the scene of his horrifying cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 - as Brentford star captains Denmark to 3-0 win over Serbia

Christian Eriksen has continued his remarkable return to football by netting his second goal in three days for Denmark - scoring against Serbia in Copenhagen, the scene of his horrifying cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 last summer. Eriksen's collapse in the opening game of the tournament stunned the world last...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Place
Europe
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Wales U21 1-1 Bulgaria U21

Wales' hopes of reaching the Uefa U21 2023 Euros are over after a battling draw against Bulgaria at Newport's Rodney Parade. Vladimir Nikolov broke the deadlock after a goalless opening period, beating home goalkeeper Nathan Shepperd from close range. Samuel Pearson equalised soon after with a low, angled strike. But...
UEFA
The Independent

Chelsea Supporters’ Trust urges Government to make changes to special licence

The Chelsea Supporters’ Trust has called for the Government to make further changes to the club’s special licence – including members being allowed to buy tickets again for home Premier League games – so as not to continue to “punish” fans.The club was put up for sale by billionaire owner Roman Abramovich at the start of March in the wake of Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine.However, Abramovich was subsequently sanctioned by Downing Street over his ties to Russian president Vladimir Putin, with his assets frozen.The CST is deeply disappointed that we are yet to receive a response from @HuddlestonNigel, @NadineDorries...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Andy Robertson hits out at ‘unacceptable’ Fifa over intense fixture schedule

Andy Robertson has described Fifa’s scheduling as “unacceptable” and urged the governing body to consider player welfare when rearranging summer fixtures.Scotland could play as many as six games in June, with four Uefa Nations League fixtures already due to be in the diary.Steve Clarke’s side have also had their World Cup qualifying play-off semi-final against Ukraine postponed to the month, and a win would set up an encounter with Wales to decide the final place at Qatar 2022.Owing to unique positioning of the global tournament in November and December, the calendar is even further compressed in 2022, with the Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Lee Carsley is desperate for more attacking options for England Under 21s' crucial qualifiers in June... with Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun his only option for the clash with Albania

Lee Carsley hopes to have more attacking options for England Under 21s' crucial European Championship qualifiers in June. The Young Lions only boast one natural centre forward, Arsenal's Folarin Balogun - currently on loan at Middlesbrough - for Tuesday night's qualifier in Albania. Sheffield United's Rhian Brewster is out for...
SOCCER
The Independent

The Independent

571K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy