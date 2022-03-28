ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Nasser Al Khelaifi tells doubters of European football model they were wrong

By Jamie Gardner
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11IOej_0eruOkoy00

European clubs now enjoy greater affluence and influence after rejecting the Super League breakaway, the president of the European Club Association has said.

Nasser Al Khelaifi, who is also the president of Paris Saint-Germain who resisted calls to join the hugely controversial breakaway competition last April – hailed the joint commercial and marketing venture established between the ECA and European football’s governing body Uefa which is set to make the sale of Champions League rights in the first cycle post-2024 the most lucrative yet.

Revenue from Europe’s club competitions in 2024-27 is understood to be projected at five billion US dollars (£3.8bn) per season, up from 3.6bn US dollars (£2.7bn) per season in the current cycle.

Al Khelaifi says the orchestrators of the Super League were prepared to walk away from the mainstream of European football for a fraction of that.

“We have seen an amazing 39 per cent increase in the forecasted commercial value of the men’s Uefa club competitions for the post-2024 cycle, and while we still need to explore additional untapped revenue streams together, this is a historic increase in revenue,” the Qatari told the ECA’s General Assembly in Vienna.

“This deal also proves that the doubters of the European football model were wrong. More influence and more affluence for clubs, more progressive governance and more European togetherness – I remember some people trying to tear down the system for a fraction of these things last year.”

Al Khelaifi described the joint ECA and Uefa process to identify marketing partners to sell commercial rights for the European competitions as “more than a tender – it represented a tectonic shift in the role that clubs now play in the decisions that shape European football, and a new progressive governance model for European football with the clubs determining their destiny in partnership with Uefa”.

The threat of the Super League has not entirely receded. LaLiga president Javier Tebas claimed earlier this month that the presidents of the three clubs still supporting the project – Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid – met in Turin earlier this year to discuss a new-look Super League project.

ECA and representatives from other continental and global groups are set to discuss a number of key issues at the Assembly over the next two days, including the format of European club competitions post-2024.

The ECA is keen to maintain the planned provision of two Champions League qualification places based on historical co-efficient, but Europe’s top leagues – including the Premier League – are concerned about the impact of teams leapfrogging rivals in their domestic tables to reach European competition.

The new Financial Fair Play regime will also be discussed in Vienna.

From 2025, clubs are set to have to limit spending on transfers, wages and agents’ fees at 70 per cent of their revenue, to be phased in over a two-year period up to that point.

Sanctions for failing to stay within the regulations are set to include points deductions and exclusion from European competition.

Plans are expected to be finalised at Uefa’s executive committee meeting on 7 April.

Al Khelaifi added: “These new rules are designed to ensure costs are better controlled, while still encouraging investment that will secure our game’s long-term sustainable future.

“Uefa has incorporated many of ECA’s comments – made on behalf of all 240-plus clubs – including how the new rules need to be simple, fair, transparent and enforceable; and we look forward to the new system being implemented shortly.”

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Cristiano Ronaldo Set To Be DENIED Bonuses Worth Over £5 Million

Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to miss out on bonuses worth at least £5 million due to Manchester United’s wretched Champions League showing, as well as their inconsistency in the league. International football’s all-time leading scorer was on a contract worth an eye-watering £800,000 a week at Juventus, but...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'The king is back!': Smiling Cristiano Ronaldo is visibly thrilled by Pepe's return to the Portugal fold for the World Cup play-off against North Macedonia - after the 39-year-old defender shook off Covid

Cristiano Ronaldo is excited about the return of experienced defender Pepe to the Portugal squad after he missed Thursday's 3-1 win over Turkey due to Covid-19. 'The king is back! Pepe is back in the house! Look out!' a smiling Ronaldo shouted before Portugal's training session on a warm and sunny Sunday morning in Porto as the 39-year-old defender emerged from the dressing room.
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Ronaldo says Portugal ready to avoid an upset like Italy's

With a spot on the line for what could be his fifth and final World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo needs to avoid an upset like the one that ended Italy’s hopes of making it to the tournament in Qatar. Portugal faces a winner-take-all game on Tuesday against North Macedonia, the...
SOCCER
The Independent

Inside the Qatar control room watching over the World Cup

A map of the world flashes cyber threat warnings. Into view across the big-screen-covered wall comes live video from World Cup stadiums. Then there's the incident alarm panels for all eight venues in Qatar.This command center for the World Cup is all quiet and calm. By November, however, it will be at the heart of operations for the most high-profile sporting event to be staged in the Middle East.This is a first look inside one of the key locations overseeing security and logistics.As a screen with the map of Qatar shows starkly, the World Cup is being staged in...
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Javier Tebas
Daily Mail

Barcelona do NOT want Lionel Messi back because 'we're building a new team, with young people', insists president Joan Laporta in fresh blow to struggling superstar amid PSG woes

Joan Laporta says Barcelona have no interest in re-signing Lionel Messi after allowing the 34-year-old to join Paris Saint-Germain last summer. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner joined PSG after Barcelona released a bombshell statement stating he would not be staying at the club due to financial restrictions placed upon them by LaLiga amid their colossal debts.
SOCCER
The Independent

Chelsea Supporters’ Trust urges Government to make changes to special licence

The Chelsea Supporters’ Trust has called for the Government to make further changes to the club’s special licence – including members being allowed to buy tickets again for home Premier League games – so as not to continue to “punish” fans.The club was put up for sale by billionaire owner Roman Abramovich at the start of March in the wake of Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine.However, Abramovich was subsequently sanctioned by Downing Street over his ties to Russian president Vladimir Putin, with his assets frozen.The CST is deeply disappointed that we are yet to receive a response from @HuddlestonNigel, @NadineDorries...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Uefa Champions League#European#Paris Saint Germain#The Super League#Qatari#Eca#General Assembly
Daily Mail

Laughing Cristiano Ronaldo appears to poke fun at Cedric Soares' jumping technique as superstar leads Portugal in training ahead of World Cup qualifying showdown with North Macedonia

Cristiano Ronaldo couldn't help but mock Arsenal right-back Cedric Soares for the way in which he headed the ball during Portugal training at the Estadio do Dragao. The two Premier League stars were filmed knocking the ball around with their national team-mates ahead of their crucial World Cup play-off clash with North Macedonia on Tuesday evening.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Super League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Euro 2022: 100 days to go until England host Women's European Championship

Less than nine months since England hosted a Euros final and we're already counting down the days until the next - this time in the women's event. There are just 100 days to go until the opening match of Euro 2022, a tournament which is set to draw the biggest crowds ever seen at the Women's European Championship.
UEFA
Daily Mail

The World 'Cut'! Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal take on Italy's conquerors North Macedonia, it's Salah vs Mane again as Egypt and Senegal do battle, USA are on the brink and Australia still have plenty of work to do as teams face the chop tonight

A dramatic few days in the battle for World Cup qualification lies ahead, with 29 of 32 spots for the tournament in Qatar this winter set to be determined by Friday. The qualification process - which is split between six confederations - has been ongoing since the summer of 2019 but its now reaching a crescendo with the majority of nations finishing their campaigns this week.
WORLD
Daily Mail

North Macedonia's giant-killers are offered €500,000 reward by their prime minister if they destroy Cristiano Ronaldo's dream and complete staggering qualification for the World Cup in Qatar

North Macedonia have been given a financial incentive to beat Portugal in their World Cup qualifier this evening. Prime minister Dimitar Kovacevski has promised to pay the squad €500,000 (£421,000) if they overcome Portugal in the play-off final, according to The Mirror. The two sides will meet in...
FIFA
The Independent

No chance of Super League being revived, says European Club Association boss

There is no potential for the European Super League to be resurrected, according to European Club Association chairman Nasser Al Khelaifi.The breakaway competition collapsed within 72 hours of its official inception last April amid fan outrage and opposition from the football authorities, but its backers at Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus remain convinced the project is not a failure and that the European game is in desperate need of reform.Al Khelaifi, the president of Paris St Germain who rejected invitations to join the league last year, says the prospect of revenues for clubs up by 40 per cent in the...
UEFA
The Independent

The Independent

571K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy