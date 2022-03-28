ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angelina County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Houston, Polk, Trinity, Tyler by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-28 08:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Southern Erie WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Southern Erie county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Daviess, Greene, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 22:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-29 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated by 1200 PM EDT Saturday. Target Area: Daviess; Greene; Knox The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana White River from Spencer to Hazleton. Wabash River from Lafayette to Mount Carmel. .Multiple rounds of rainfall in recent weeks has caused lowland flooding along the Wabash River and the lower White River. Flooding on the Wabash River is expected to last into next weekend in some locations along the southern reaches of the river, while flooding on the White River will likely come to an end by April 1st. The crest on the Wabash is south of Lafayette, while the crest on the White is north of Elliston. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River at Elliston. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 23.5 feet, County Road 100 N leading to Shawnee Field floods. High water affecting other roads near the White River in Greene County also. Extensive flooding of river bottomlands. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM EDT Friday the stage was 23.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Friday was 23.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.6 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, Orleans, St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 19:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Jefferson; Orleans; St. Bernard The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for North Central Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Orleans Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Central St. Bernard Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 729 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly especially for underpasses and low areas. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include New Orleans, Chalmette, Timberlane, Harvey, Belle Chasse, East New Orleans, Marrero, Metairie, Jefferson, Gretna, Westwego, Arabi, Terrytown, Woodmere, Estelle and Lakefront Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 231 and 251. Interstate 510 between mile markers 1 and 3. Interstate 610 between mile markers 1 and 4. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Miami, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 15:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Miami; Shelby The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Tornado Warning for South central Shelby County in west central Ohio Northern Miami County in west central Ohio * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 339 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Pleasant Hill, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Troy, Piqua, Covington, Pleasant Hill, Fletcher, Lockington, Farrington and Ballou. This includes I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 71 and 87. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Posey by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 10:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-20 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Posey The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at New Harmony. .Recent rain and snow will lead to a secondary rise along the Wabash River at New Harmony through the weekend and into the middle of next week. River levels are forecast to crest in the minor flooding range next week, then fall below flood stage next weekend. For the Wabash River...including New Harmony...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at New Harmony. * WHEN...Until late Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Harmonie State Park is closed. Surrounding bottomland is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 17.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.9 feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning, March 20th. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
POSEY COUNTY, IN
Severe Thunderstorms and Tornadoes Will Hit the South This Week

Numerous severe thunderstorms will pound the Southern U.S. over the next several days, starting this Monday PM. The above map is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for this Monday PM/night. There is a relatively large Enhanced Outlook Area (in orange on the map) covering much of Texas and a small portion of Louisiana. This includes Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and Austin. A Slight Risk Area (in yellow) surrounds the Enhanced Risk Area and there is a Marginal Risk Area (in dark green on the map). SPC says:
ENVIRONMENT
WAAY-TV

Threat for flooding rain and severe storms Tuesday

Tonight will be quiet and dry with increasing clouds and mild temperatures. Lows will be in the mid 50s Tuesday morning. Wind is on the increase out of the southeast, gusting up to 25 MPH tonight. All eyes are on the very heavy rain and storms that arrive Tuesday, especially...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Houston, Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 13:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-14 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southeastern Texas. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch also remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southeastern Texas. Target Area: Houston; Trinity A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Trinity and east central Houston Counties through 830 PM CDT At 749 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Groveton, or 13 miles southwest of Apple Springs, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Apple Springs, Centralia and Pennington. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Snow Squall Warning issued for Laramie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 18:41:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Laramie A SNOW SQUALL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LARAMIE COUNTY At 641 PM MDT, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from 7 miles south of Hillsdale to South Greeley, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Extremely poor visibility heavy snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar and webcams. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. This includes the following highways Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 1 and 24. Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 354 and 382. Locations impacted include Cheyenne, South Greeley, Ranchettes, Warren AFB, Frontier Park, North Cheyenne, Warren Af Base, Carpenter, Fox Farm-College and South Greeley High. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Walton, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 23:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bay; Calhoun; Gulf; Holmes; Jackson; Walton; Washington TORNADO WATCH 65 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS FL . FLORIDA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BAY CALHOUN ESCAMBIA GULF HOLMES JACKSON OKALOOSA SANTA ROSA WALTON WASHINGTON
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Talladega by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 22:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Talladega FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following counties, Coosa and Talladega. * WHEN...Until 100 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1106 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving showers and thunderstorms. This will cause flooding of creeks, streams, and low lying and poor drainage areas. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Talladega, Sylacauga, Childersburg, Talladega Springs, Stewartville, Weogufka, Oak Grove, Waldo, Bon Air, Sycamore, Winterboro, Alpine, Fayetteville, Strickland Crossroads, Logan Martin Dam, Hanover, Alpine Bay Resort, Unity, Bentleyville and Marble Valley.
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Parke, Vermillion, Vigo by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 11:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-30 13:08:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Parke; Vermillion; Vigo The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Covington, Clinton, Lafayette, Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Montezuma. .Multiple rounds of rain over the past few weeks has lead to lowland flooding along the entire length of the Wabash River, on most of the White River from Spencer downstream, and on the East Fork White River at Seymour. Flooding on the Wabash River is expected to last as late as April 3, on the White River until as late as April 1, and on the East Fork White River until March 26. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is overtopped. Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 18.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM EDT Friday was 18.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.7 feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PARKE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for George by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: George TORNADO WATCH 63 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL ALABAMA BUTLER CONECUH ESCAMBIA MONROE WILCOX IN SOUTHWEST ALABAMA BALDWIN MOBILE IN FLORIDA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN NORTHWEST FLORIDA ESCAMBIA IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTHEAST MISSISSIPPI GEORGE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATMORE, BAY MINETTE, BELLVIEW, BRENT, BREWTON, CAMDEN, DAPHNE, ENSLEY, EVERGREEN, FERRY PASS, FLOMATON, GREENVILLE, GULF SHORES, HOMEWOOD, LUCEDALE, MOBILE, MONROEVILLE, MYRTLE GROVE, PENSACOLA, PINE HILL, PRICHARD, SARALAND, AND TILLMANS CORNER.
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Tuscaloosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 20:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Tuscaloosa The National Weather Service in Birmingham has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Tuscaloosa County in west central Alabama * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 834 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated slow moving showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Radar and observations indicate that 2 to locally 3 inches of rain has already fallen with an additional 1 to 2 inches possible through late evening. Flooding has already been reported in the city of Tuscaloosa and near the University of Alabama Campus. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tuscaloosa, Northport, Holt, Coker, Binion Creek Landing, Samantha, Lake Lurleen State Park, Tuscaloosa Regional Airport, Tuscaloosa Amphitheater, Bryant Denny Stadium, University Mall, Tierce Pattton Bridge, Highway 69 Bridge, Lake Tuscaloosa, Sexton Bend, Flatwoods, Echola, Buhl, Moores Bridge and Lake Nicol. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Fayette, Franklin, Noble, Steuben, Union, Wayne, Whitley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 13:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fayette; Franklin; Noble; Steuben; Union; Wayne; Whitley SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 66 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IN . INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ALLEN BLACKFORD DELAWARE DE KALB FAYETTE FRANKLIN HENRY HUNTINGTON JAY LAGRANGE NOBLE RANDOLPH RUSH STEUBEN UNION WAYNE WELLS WHITLEY
FAYETTE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Carroll, Patrick by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 23:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Carroll; Patrick The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Surry County in northwestern North Carolina Southeastern Carroll County in southwestern Virginia Southwestern Patrick County in southwestern Virginia * Until midnight EDT. * At 1129 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Mount Airy, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Mount Airy Flat Rock Ararat Cana Pine Ridge Toast and White Plains. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CARROLL COUNTY, VA

