ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Topeka could see severe weather Tuesday with wind, hail possible. Here's what the forecast says

By Tim Hrenchir, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DCi7y_0eruOZ3r00

Northeast Kansas will see a slight chance for severe storms Tuesday evening, the National Weather Service said.

"Hail and damaging wind gusts are expected to be the primary hazards," the weather service said in a document posted on the website of its Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla.

Severe weather was mostly likely between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 1 a.m. Wednesday in northeast Kansas, forecasters said. Winds could gust at up to 60 mph,  said.

Storms could form as early as late Tuesday afternoon, the weather service said in a graphic posted early Monday morning on the website of its Topeka office .

"A potential lack of instability and a cap could limit severe storm development," it said. "However, if either of these elements are missing then the probability for severe storms will increase."

Tim Hrenchir can be reached at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Topeka could see severe weather Tuesday with wind, hail possible. Here's what the forecast says

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

Timeline: Here’s when severe weather is possible where you live

ORLANDO, Fla. – 12:03 A.M. UPDATE: A tornado warning has been issued for Orange, Brevard and Seminole counties until 12:30 a.m. 11:45 P.M. UPDATE: The tornado warning for Orange County has expired and been replaced by a severe thunderstorm warning until 12:15 a.m. A new tornado warning was issued in Marion County, including Summerfield, Weirsdale and Candler, and is in effect until 12:45 a.m.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight into early Wednesday

We have the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight into the overnight hours early Wednesday. This is with a potent upper low that will be developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico. We'll see a line of showers and storms tonight capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado could be possible. This will be round one of the storms. Round two will be Wednesday afternoon wiht the potential of strong to severe storms then. We do clear out the wet weather late Wednesday night. Thursday and mostly Friday look quiet.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Severe stormy weather, tornadoes forecast across US

A very active weather pattern is set for the end of this week and the beginning of next week. Strong-to-severe storms will fire up Friday from the southern Plains, across the Gulf Coast States, the Southeast and along the East Coast on Saturday. Hail, strong winds, heavy rain and tornadoes...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Kansas, OK
City
Topeka, KS
City
Norman, OK
WTOK-TV

Heavy, strong storms likely Friday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms are possible Friday morning across East Mississippi and West Alabama. The severe thunderstorms that form will be embedded within a large area of heavy storms that tracks across our area. The storms will arrive between 3 AM and 6 AM, and they will exit our area between 8 AM and 11 AM. Any lingering rain should come to an end by 1 PM.
MERIDIAN, MS
Metro News

Winter Storm Warning covers most of state

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Service has placed most of West Virginia under a winter storm warning beginning early Saturday morning with several inches of snow expected. The warned area stretches from Sistersville in Tyler County south to Beckley in Raleigh County and from Huntington through the Kanawha...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather#Northeast Kansas#Topeka Capital Journal
OutThere Colorado

86-mile stretch of I-70 shut down amid dangerous weather in Colorado

UPDATE: According to a 1:31 PM update, this closure has been extended from the Aurora area to the Kansas border. It is now from MM 292 to MM 449 – 157 miles. As of 4:45 PM, this remains the most recent update on CDOT's CoTrip map. According to a 12:39 PM update on Monday afternoon, a large portion of I-70 has been closed in eastern Colorado due to hazardous conditions. The Colorado Department of Transportation says that there's currently no estimated time of reopening, with...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
OutThere Colorado

24 inches of snow possible, travel disruptions likely in Colorado

Big snow is about to hit some parts of Colorado and forecasts are now calling for even more accumulation than what was predicted yesterday. According to the National Weather Service, snow is expected to fall from late Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening, dropping the deepest totals in the Front Range foothills, along the Palmer Divide, and along mountains east of the Continental Divide.
COLORADO STATE
KOCO

TIMELINE: Another round of snow coming into Oklahoma

Another round of snow is making its way into Oklahoma. The probability of snow, sleet and winter weather is high Friday in northern Oklahoma. The wave of weather is expected to come into the state during the early morning hours, and the peak of the snow should be between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. Friday.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Port Arthur News

National Weather Service details severe weather impacts Monday, Tuesday

National Weather Service officials are monitoring the potential for strong to severe storms. The impacted are expected late Monday into Tuesday. Tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail are all possible, according to Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson. “The threat begins in Southeast Texas late Monday night/early Tuesday morning, and eventually...
ENVIRONMENT
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy