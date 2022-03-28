Topeka could see severe weather Tuesday with wind, hail possible. Here's what the forecast says

Northeast Kansas will see a slight chance for severe storms Tuesday evening, the National Weather Service said.

"Hail and damaging wind gusts are expected to be the primary hazards," the weather service said in a document posted on the website of its Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla.

Severe weather was mostly likely between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 1 a.m. Wednesday in northeast Kansas, forecasters said. Winds could gust at up to 60 mph, said.

Storms could form as early as late Tuesday afternoon, the weather service said in a graphic posted early Monday morning on the website of its Topeka office .

"A potential lack of instability and a cap could limit severe storm development," it said. "However, if either of these elements are missing then the probability for severe storms will increase."

