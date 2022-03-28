ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Grande, OR

2nd Street Bridge over I-84 project update

By Shannon McKone
elkhornmediagroup.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLA GRANDE – Work continues on the 2nd Street Bridge over I-84 in La Grande....

elkhornmediagroup.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNEM

Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City closed for repairs

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM)- The M-13/M-84 Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City will be closed until about 3 a.m. Friday morning because of structural repairs, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. This work is designed to have maintenance done to make smooth operations to the bridge when traffic continues.
BAY CITY, MI
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh closing sidewalk on Meadow Street Bridge for repairs

Pittsburgh’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure announced Thursday they will be closing a portion of the sidewalk on Meadow Street Bridge for repairs. The bridge, located in the city’s East Liberty and Larimer neighborhoods, spans Negley Run Boulevard. Officials are closing the northeast sidewalk to accommodate necessary repairs,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
La Grande, OR
Government
La Grande, OR
Traffic
City
La Grande, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Local
Oregon Traffic
KIII 3News

Lane closures resume next week as part of the I-37 Nueces River Bridge Reconstruction Project

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video is from a report in October 2021 when the project was announced. With most Spring Breakers scheduled to be back in class next week, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) contractors will resume lane closures between Redbird Lane and US 77 as part of the I-37 Nueces River Bridge Reconstruction Project.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 84#Bicycles#Uban Construction
CBS Chicago

Adams Street bridge closed for testing Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) – With boating season just a few weeks away the City of Chicago is getting ready by testing the Adams Street bridge over the river.The bridge will be closed from now until 2:30 p.m. for testing.Traffic heading west will be re-routed down Franklin to Van Buren to cross the river then back up Canal to Adams.
CHICAGO, IL
Caught in Southie

BPDA Community Meeting: 202 West 2nd Street

Be informed. Get involved. The Boston Planning and Development Agency will host a virtual community meeting on Wednesday, April 6 from 6pm-7:30pm to discuss 202 West 2nd Street. Zoom Link: bit.ly/3uwPPaH Toll Free: (833) 568 – 8864 Meeting ID: 161 827 1778. Project Description:. The Proponent seeks to transform...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WHAV

I-495 Haverhill Bridge Project in Final Phase; Lanes Close This Week Partly for Ward Hill Overpass Work

The Interstate 495 twin bridge replacement and widening project in Haverhill is in its final phase with completion scheduled for June. Meanwhile, there are lane closings planned this week to allow truck access to the work area, continuing guardrail installation and begin moving materials in place for repair of the Ward Hill highway overpass. The left lane of the overpass closed more than two years after the Massachusetts Department of Transportation reported a deteriorated concrete substructure.
HAVERHILL, MA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bridge project on I-78 about to make things noisier for Hamburg

HAMBURG, Pa. - Demolition of part of a bridge on I-78 is going to make things louder and a bit more complicated in Hamburg. PennDOT is rehabbing and expanding the bridge near the Route 61 interchange on I-78, which will have some major construction noise echoing through the borough. "I...
HAMBURG, PA
CBS Denver

I-70 Bridge Over 32nd Avenue Will Be Replaced As Part Of CDOT’s 10-Year Plan

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A well-traveled portion of Interstate 70 is getting a much-needed replacement. The I-70 bridge over 32nd Avenue was first constructed in 1968. (credit: CBS) The bridge has undergone a lot of maintenance since then but officials decided it was time to replace it. The project is part of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s 10-year plan to replace older bridges across the state. (credit: CBS) “This is a great example of local governments working together with state leaders, with our business community and at the federal level to make projects like this happen,” said Jefferson County Commissioner Lesley Dahlkemper. (credit: CBS) Designers say the new bridge will have a 75-year lifespan and require less maintenance.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy