HIBBING – A group of juniors and seniors from Hibbing High School had an opportunity to learn about job preparedness from industry professionals during a Career Panel event on Wednesday. The event was hosted by Bluejacket Career Academies and was held in the High School library. “We are extremely grateful for the representatives from Delta, L & M Radiator, and Fairview who took the time today to come and inspire...

HIBBING, MN ・ 10 DAYS AGO