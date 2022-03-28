ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Fox Meadows shooting sends one to hospital

By Stuart Rucker
WREG
WREG
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ejHN_0eruLUc100

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting early Monday morning and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the man was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital.

MPD said there is no suspect information available at this time and it is now an active investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

Three stabbed near airport area, two charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were stabbed during a fight that led to a shooting near the airport area Sunday. MPD responded to the incident on the 5400 block of Sputnik Drive around 2:00 a.m. Sunday after an altercation between neighbors. Reports stated Shawanda Rayford got into a fight with Tyrone Willis and his family. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Sheriff: Ashley McDonald’s remains found in burned house

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — Investigators remain tight-lipped about details surrounding the death of Ashley McDonald of Memphis, whose remains were discovered in a remote area of Mississippi and officially identified Wednesday. The Hickory Hill woman had been missing since November, when she was reportedly going to meet a man in Batesville, Mississippi. The car […]
TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MS
WREG

Woman killed in South Memphis motel shooting

This story has been updated with new information from MPD. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has died after a shooting at a local motel in South Memphis Thursday morning. The incident happened at Parkway Inn on South Parkway around 5:30 a.m. The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where she was later […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two shot, killed in Whitehaven shooting

UPDATE 10:44 p.m.: Both men later died from their injuries. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were shot and listed in critical condition Saturday afternoon in Whitehaven. The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. on the 1600 block of East Shelby Drive. No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. If you […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Sports
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

MJ Edwards Funeral Home fire declared arson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Whitehaven funeral home was intentionally set of fire overnight Thursday. Fire investigators were at the scene outside of the MJ Edwards Funeral Home building on Elvis Presley around 1 a.m. According to MFD, the fire was set at the rear exterior of the building. Officials say the fire damaged two rooms […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Newborn baby found dead on side of the road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The body of a newborn baby was found dead on the side of a road in Raleigh on Sunday. According to Memphis Police, the baby was found wrapped in a towel and placed in a bag on the 4000 block of Raleigh-LaGrange Road. Police said the baby was a girl and appeared […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Memphis Police#Regional One Hospital#Mpd#Crimestoppers#Nexstar Media Inc
WREG

Three hurt in Elvis Presley, Raines crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police say three people were injured in a Whitehaven crash Thursday afternoon. Memphis Police say all northbound and southbound traffic on Elvis Presley at East Raines was closed after a multi-vehicle crash. Police say three people were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Soon after, Memphis Police announced the lanes […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Overnight head-on collision turns fatal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after he was involved in a head-on collision Saturday morning. The accident happened around 1:45 a.m. at Danny Thomas and Pear. MPD said two vehicles crashed into each other in a head-on collision. One man was taken to the hospital, but later died from his injuries. Two females […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘He was jumping like a deer’: Witness describes Lorenzen Wright’s murder on day 5 of trial

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Some people may find some of the images and materials discussed in this trial disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The trial of Billy Ray Turner, the man accused of killing Lorenzen Wright, continued Friday morning. The trial continued with testimony from Jimmie Martin, who claims Lorenzen Wright’s ex-wife Sherra […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WREG

Memphis man shot to death at Nashville gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was reportedly shot to death at a Nashville gas station Thursday morning. Metropolitan Nashville Police have identified the man as 23-year-old Cornell M. Evans. According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police, the shooting happened at around 5:30 a.m. at the 7-11 at 3200 Clarksville Pike. The clerk reportedly told police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Police searching for endangered missing woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need your help locating a woman officials say is endangered. Jazmine Jones, 28, was last seen in the 8200 block of Sunbridge Way in Memphis on Sunday night. She was leaving the area in a gray 2019 Hyundai Elantra with Mississippi plates, a release...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

City watch issued for Memphis woman

UPDATE 6:34 AM: City watch alert for Jones has been cancelled. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police has issued a city watch alert for a missing woman. 28-year-old Jazmine Jones was last seen in Cordova on the 8200 block of Sturbridge Way near Raleigh Lagrange and North Germantown Parkway on Sunday. Police believe she is endangered. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Driver being shot at crashes into Memphis animal shelter gate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for multiple suspects after a man was shot at, chased, and crashed into the gates at Memphis Animal Services. The victim contacted MPD after unknown suspects inside a silver Altima started shooting at his car and following him. Police attached these videos to their Facebook post. A man […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman shot at Soulsville gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was shot at a gas station Sunday afternoon in Soulsville. The shooting happened around 1:20 p.m. at Millennium Food Mart. WREG later found out that the victim was found on the 1300 block of Gaither near the gas station. She was listed in non-critical condition. MPD said the person responsible […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy