Toledo baseball tallied 10 hits on the day but couldn’t string enough together to plate runs in a 9-1, non-league loss at home to Ilwaco on Saturday. The Riverhawks were within striking distance to the end, trailing just 4-2 through six innings until the Fishermen erupted for five runs to put the game out of reach and secure the win.

ILWACO, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO