ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Jan. 6 panel may subpoena wife of Justice Clarence Thomas

By CNN
WTVM
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) - The wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas might be questioned by the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021, according to numerous sources. This...

www.wtvm.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: Clarence Thomas’s reaction to his wife Ginni’s text messages says it all. This is what we can do

After the 2020 election and prior to the January 6 coup attempt, Ginni Thomas, conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, repeatedly texted White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. She urged him to tell President Donald Trump to refuse to concede while an “army” gathered to seize power. She also claimed falsely that there had been massive election fraud in favor of Democratic winner Joe Biden. She added that Trump’s enemies should be sent to Guantanamo Bay.The text messages, which had been provided to the January 6 commission investigating the coup, and which were made public...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Can Justice Thomas be impeached?

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is facing calls for his impeachment over his wife’s text messages to former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows. Civil rights attorney Maya Wiley and Country Over Party founder Matthew Dowd discuss whether impeaching Justice Thomas could lead to accountability.March 27, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Sacramento Bee

Jack Ohman: Virginia Thomas’ court seat ...

Ginni Thomas, a conservative activist and the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, acknowledged on Monday that she attended former President Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally. More from The Bee’s Opinion Team:. from The Bee’s Editorial Board. (And meet the Editorial Board...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she fears for 'our DEMOCRACY' if Republicans win the House and insists her party will PICK UP seats - despite trailing in the polls and facing a GOP bloodbath in November

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday that she feared for the future of American democracy if Republicans took control of the House in the midterms but claimed that Democrats would pick up seats in November's elections. Poll after poll has suggested that her party is in for a humiliating result,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clarence Thomas
The Independent

American doctor slams US government after he is forced to save own daughter from Ukraine in daring mountain rescue

The family of a Massachusetts 19-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby have finally made it out of war-torn Ukraine, according to local news site WCVB.Massachusetts parents Dr Deborah Hubbard and Dr William Hubbard say their daughter, Aislinn Hubbard, who had been studying in Kyiv at a prestigious dance school since 2018, had tried to cross the Slovakian border shared with the at-war country, but failed to make it across when agents asked to see her son’s birth certificate.WCVB reported that Dr Hubbard and his daughter and grandchild were able to cross into Slovakia after hiking for hours through...
POLITICS
The Independent

Kayleigh McEnany says Will Smith slap shows double standard for conservative women

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars proves there’s a double standard for conservatives when it comes to making jokes about women’s appearances, according Kayleigh McEnany, the former Trump White House press secretary.Ms McEnany, now a panelist on Fox News, said on Outnumbered on Monday morning that as she watched the slap, she couldn’t help but think back to the 2018 White House Correspondents Dinner.At the dinner, where entertainers roast the current administration and the press, comedian Michelle Wolf made cutting jokes about the press secretary at the time, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, which generated a storm of controversy...
CELEBRITIES
WTOP

Ginni Thomas and Mark Meadows texted about overturning 2020 election

Virginia Thomas, a conservative activist married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, repeatedly pressed White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to pursue unrelenting efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in urgent text exchanges in the critical weeks following the vote, according to copies of the messages obtained by CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa and Bob Woodward of The Washington Post.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#White House
TheWrap

Fox News’ John Roberts Crushes Sen. Rick Scott’s Attempt to Dismiss His Agenda as ‘Democrat Talking Points': It’s in Your Plan! (Video)

Fox News’ John Roberts stopped Sen. Rick Scott in his tracks Sunday when the Florida Republican tried to sidestep confronting questions about his controversial 11-step “Rescue America” plan by insisting the anchor was using “Democrat talking points.”. Roberts brought up Scott’s plan on “Fox News Sunday,”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Donald Trump’s Washington DC hotel sold for $375m after government approves deal

The Trump International Hotel in Washington DC has been sold in a $375m deal and will be transformed into a Waldorf Astoria, according to the government agency which approved the sale to a Miami investment fund.The Trump Organization had poured $200m into the federally-owned historic Old Post Office on Pennsylvania Avenue, though the converted hotel lost millions during the tenure of the 45th president, according to reports.The General Services Administration on Friday announced that CGI Hospitality Opportunity Fund I, LP and Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. would convert the property into a Waldorf Astoria luxury hotel. “GSA based...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WTVM

Biden to sign bill making lynching a federal hate crime

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a bill into law to make lynching a federal hate crime, more than 100 years after such legislation was first proposed. The Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act is named after the Black teenager whose killing in Mississippi in the summer of 1955 became a galvanizing moment in the civil rights era. His grieving mother insisted on an open casket to show everyone how her son had been brutalized.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTVM

Ga. Governor Kemp releases executive order on new Superior Court Judge

GEORGIA (WTVM) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has released an executive order officially appointing the new Superior Court Judge. The Honorable John T. Martin, Sr. has been appointed Superior Court Judge of the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit. Martin has filled the seat left vacant by retired Judge Bill Rumer. His term...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy