Dillon School Drive closure

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Foggy weather is prompting some closures and delays Friday morning among Maryland schools, businesses and government offices.
To help you keep track of them all, we have compiled a running list of the places that are either closing their doors or changing their hours in response to the weather.
Schools
Closures
Delays
Cecil County Public Schools, 2-hour delay
Kent County Public Schools, 90-minute delay
Talbot County Public Schools, 2-hour delay
Queen Anne County Public Schools, 90-minute delay – no morning Pre-K
Colleges
Closures
Delays
Child Care
Closures
Delays
Government
Closures
Delays
Businesses
Closures
Delays
COVID-19 Testing Centers
Closures
Delays
