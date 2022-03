Every time ‘The Power of the Dog’ is mentioned at the Oscars, Pawp, an online vet service, will donate $10,000 to animal rescues. Although the movie ‘The Power of the Dog’ is disappointingly not about dogs at all, Pawp is using this opportunity to give back in a fun way. The movie is in the lead this year with 12 Oscars nominations. Anytime the movie is mentioned verbally during the Academy Awards, $10,000 will be going to animal rescues, and the app will donate up to $1 million in total.

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO