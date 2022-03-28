ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, FL

Jury selection begins for man accused of killing and dismembering Nassau County teen in 1994

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 1 day ago
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — Jury selection has begun for the man on trial accused of killing and dismembering a Nassau County teenager in 1994.

The trial for Ronnie Hyde comes 28 years after Fred Laster’s body was found behind a dumpster in Lake City.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Why did it take 23 years to arrest murder suspect Ronnie Hyde?

Action News Jax reported in February when the State Attorney’s Office announced that a Duval County grand jury formally indicted the Jacksonville Beach man with first-degree murder in the 16-year-old’s death.

Fifty jurors are being questioned to determine if they will be selected to be on the jury.

More than five jurors told the judge they either know, have heard, or have seen something about Hyde case. Judge Tatiana Salvador said they will ask those jurors additional questions to determine if they are suitable to move forward.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Ronnie Hyde interrogated by investigators for murder of 16-year-old Fred Laster

Action News Jax has followed this case for several years. Here’s a review of how we ended up here:

  • According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrest warrant, the “dismembered human torso” of Laster was found in a dumpster behind a BP service station in Columbia County on June 5, 1994.
  • In May 2016, investigators were able to match Hyde’s DNA to DNA found on a shirt recovered at the dumpster.
  • Hyde was arrested in March 2017. The warrant stated that Hyde was a youth pastor at Strength for Living Church in Jacksonville.
  • Hyde was also described as a friend of the family by one of Laster’s sisters.

