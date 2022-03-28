ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashe County, NC

Red Flag Warning issued for Ashe, Watauga by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-28 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Daviess, Greene, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 22:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-29 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated by 1200 PM EDT Saturday. Target Area: Daviess; Greene; Knox The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana White River from Spencer to Hazleton. Wabash River from Lafayette to Mount Carmel. .Multiple rounds of rainfall in recent weeks has caused lowland flooding along the Wabash River and the lower White River. Flooding on the Wabash River is expected to last into next weekend in some locations along the southern reaches of the river, while flooding on the White River will likely come to an end by April 1st. The crest on the Wabash is south of Lafayette, while the crest on the White is north of Elliston. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River at Elliston. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 23.5 feet, County Road 100 N leading to Shawnee Field floods. High water affecting other roads near the White River in Greene County also. Extensive flooding of river bottomlands. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM EDT Friday the stage was 23.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Friday was 23.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.6 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Parke, Vermillion, Vigo by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 11:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-30 13:08:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Parke; Vermillion; Vigo The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Covington, Clinton, Lafayette, Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Montezuma. .Multiple rounds of rain over the past few weeks has lead to lowland flooding along the entire length of the Wabash River, on most of the White River from Spencer downstream, and on the East Fork White River at Seymour. Flooding on the Wabash River is expected to last as late as April 3, on the White River until as late as April 1, and on the East Fork White River until March 26. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is overtopped. Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 18.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM EDT Friday was 18.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.7 feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
City
Watauga, TN
State
North Carolina State
County
Watauga County, NC
County
Ashe County, NC
County
Johnson County, TN
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
freightwaves.com

Snowstorm continues pounding Pacific Northwest

A storm continues to spin over the Pacific Northwest, dumping heavy snow in the mountains and drenching rain in the valleys. Several inches of snow piled up Monday in the highest elevations of the Washington Cascades, with another 12 to 24 inches possible through Tuesday night. The National Weather Service is continuing its winter weather advisory for these areas, including Lyman, Stevens Pass, Skykomish, Snoqualmie Pass, Paradise and Longmire. The biggest snow totals will occur above 4,000 feet in elevation, but snow levels will drop to about 3,000 feet Tuesday night.
ENVIRONMENT
Person
Ashe
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alcona, Alpena, Crawford, Iosco, Kalkaska, Missaukee by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 04:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Alcona; Alpena; Crawford; Iosco; Kalkaska; Missaukee; Montmorency; Ogemaw; Oscoda; Otsego; Presque Isle; Roscommon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation, with areas of freezing rain early this morning. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
ALCONA COUNTY, MI
#Red Flag Warning#National Weather Service
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, .or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Buncombe; Haywood; Henderson; Madison; Transylvania BREEZY CONDITIONS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AGAIN SUNDAY .Red Flag Warning remains in effect this evening. Confidence is sufficient for Red Flag criteria in a portion of western North Carolina, near the French Broad River, that a second warning has been issued for that area on Sunday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE FRENCH BROAD VALLEY AND SURROUNDING MOUNTAINS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FOR THE FRENCH BROAD VALLEY AND SURROUNDING MOUNTAINS The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM EDT Sunday. * AFFECTED AREA...Madison, Haywood, Buncombe, Transylvania and Henderson Counties. * TIMING...Through 8 PM this evening, and again from late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Generally has fallen below 10 percent each of the past two afternoons, and with such low humidity today, fuels should only get drier. Following National Fire Danger Rating System criteria, High Fire Danger is forecast on Sunday. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 01:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Snow Squall Warning issued for Laramie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 18:41:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Laramie A SNOW SQUALL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LARAMIE COUNTY At 641 PM MDT, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from 7 miles south of Hillsdale to South Greeley, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Extremely poor visibility heavy snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar and webcams. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. This includes the following highways Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 1 and 24. Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 354 and 382. Locations impacted include Cheyenne, South Greeley, Ranchettes, Warren AFB, Frontier Park, North Cheyenne, Warren Af Base, Carpenter, Fox Farm-College and South Greeley High. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Highland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 19:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Highland WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, resulting in storm total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. The highest accumulations will be on the western facing slopes of the Alleghenies. Winds will gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In Virginia, Western Highland County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A prolonged period of steady snow showers is expected through the overnight with temperatures falling below freezing likely resulting in slippery travel conditions into Sunday morning.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, Orleans, St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 19:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Jefferson; Orleans; St. Bernard The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for North Central Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Orleans Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Central St. Bernard Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 729 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly especially for underpasses and low areas. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include New Orleans, Chalmette, Timberlane, Harvey, Belle Chasse, East New Orleans, Marrero, Metairie, Jefferson, Gretna, Westwego, Arabi, Terrytown, Woodmere, Estelle and Lakefront Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 231 and 251. Interstate 510 between mile markers 1 and 3. Interstate 610 between mile markers 1 and 4. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 17:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 845 AM CDT. Target Area: Clay The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Tibbee Creek Near Tibbee affecting Clay County. Luxapallila Creek Near Columbus affecting Lowndes County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Noxubee River At Macon affecting Noxubee County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON TO FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tibbee Creek Near Tibbee. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon to Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Flooding in low areas on the left bank is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 18.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow afternoon and crest at 23.1 feet tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 23.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Tibbee Creek Tibbee 23.0 18.6 Wed 7 pm CDT 23.1 22.1 17.2
CLAY COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Escambia, Santa Rosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 01:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 AM CDT for southwestern Alabama...and northwestern Florida. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 AM CDT for southwestern Alabama...and northwestern Florida. Target Area: Escambia; Santa Rosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama Western Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida Escambia County in northwestern Florida * Until 130 AM CDT. * At 1233 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Bay Minette to 5 miles southwest of Bon Secour, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pensacola, Ferry Pass, Brent, West Pensacola, Ensley, Warrington, Gonzalez, Gulf Shores, Foley, Pace, Gulf Breeze, Orange Beach, Goulding, Robertsdale, Loxley, Lillian, Myrtle Grove, Magnolia Springs, Stapleton and Bon Secour. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Miami, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 15:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Miami; Montgomery The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Montgomery County in west central Ohio Southern Miami County in west central Ohio * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 317 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Englewood, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Dayton, Huber Heights, Troy, Trotwood, Vandalia, Englewood, Tipp City, West Milton, Clayton, Union, Brookville, Phillipsburg, Casstown, Ludlow Falls, Ginghamsburg, Phoneton, Northview, Pyrmont, Dayton International Airport and Garland. This includes the following Interstates I-70 in Ohio between mile markers 18 and 34. I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 62 and 73. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
MIAMI COUNTY, OH

