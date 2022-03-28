ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham gene editing startup unveils new genetically enhanced food brand, product

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Durham-based food technology startup Pairwise has launched a new brand, and a brand new product. Conscious Foods announced its entry into the market at the Future Food-Tech show in San Francisco on March 24. Its first product is Conscious Greens – nutrient-dense, leafy packaged salads that will...

