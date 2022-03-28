ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Shots fired at Southridge movie theater, man arrested

By Natalie Wadas, Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XcA6c_0eruAZqb00

UPDATE (6:31 p.m. on Monday, Mar. 28): It was a not-so-relaxing end to the weekend for movie-goers in Southridge Sunday night, after a gun went off inside the Marquee Movie Theater.

Police say Blake Craig, 21, of Charleston left a theater to use the restroom with a friend.

“He pulled his firearm and was waving it and fired it into the wall,” says Lt. Tony Hazelett, chief of detectives at Charleston Police Department.

Evidence of the shot can be found in the wall of the hallway on the first floor of the venue.

“The friend was able to take the firearm from him and put him in the car and wait on police. The suspect, Mr. Craig, was highly intoxicated,” Hazelett says.

There were no injuries, but police say this incident serves as a reminder:

“It’s not recommended to carry a concealed when you’re intoxicated,” Hazelett says.

Movie-goers say despite the incident, they’re still going to come out to see movies.

“It doesn’t surprise me…because today’s society, it’s open to everything…Things happen,” says Donald Burton, who came to see a movie Monday.

Some people tell 13 News they never really thought about the possibility that someone could bring a gun with them to the movies.

“I never gave it a second thought about having guns but, I mean, how you gonna know? When we think of… like metal detectors or something like that. But other than that, how you gonna know? Under the circumstances, I think they should now. But don’t raise the price on my tickets!” Burton says.

Police say this was an isolated incident and there’s no threat to the public. They say there were a possible 23 people in the immediate area where the gun went off who were seeing movies.

“No, not quite often we have a you know, accidental discharge in a movie theater. I mean, that’s the first I’ve heard of, and I’ve been here 23 years so, you know, it’s recommended that [you] don’t carry a firearm if you’re gonna drink,” Hazelett says.

Craig is in South Central Regional Jail, charged with Wanton Endangerment involving a firearm.

UPDATE (12:31 p.m. on Monday, Mar. 28): According to Charleston PD, Mr. Craig left one of the theaters at Marquee Cinemas and began brandishing his weapon in the hallway.

They say his gun went off, and then a friend helped him out to a car to wait for police. Mr. Craig is believed to have been intoxicated at the time.

The incident happened around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested after shots were reportedly fired at Marquee Cinemas at Southridge on Sunday night.

Charleston Police say that 21-year-old Blake Craig, of Charleston, was charged with Wanton Endangerment.

This is a developing story, and we will provide more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Man shot to death in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A homicide investigation is underway in Charleston after a man was found dead early Friday morning. Charleston Police say that they responded to the 100 block of McKee Ave. for a well-being check, and they noticed the door was partially opened. Inside the residence, they found 38-year-old Patrick L. Jefferson, of Charleston, lying […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed early Thursday morning. The incident happened on Callie Road in Charleston. Charleston Police say the man was stabbed in the arm and that his injuries were minor. The investigation is ongoing. No other information is available at this time.
WOWK 13 News

Man wanted for Boone County murder now in custody

UPDATE: According to West Virginia State Police Captain R. A. Maddy, Timothy Westfall was located in the Huntington area and taken into custody without incident.  BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is dead after a shooting in Uneeda, West Virginia early Friday morning, and police are still looking for the murder suspect. West Virginia State Police […]
WOWK 13 News

Milton man arrested for rape

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—A Milton man was arrested for rape in Scioto County, Ohio on Thursday. The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says that after interviewing a 13-year-old victim, detectives responded to the 3800 block of Stanton Ave. in New Boston and arrested 19-year-old Marcus Alexander Legg. Legg is charged with two counts of rape and one […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Man, WV
WOWK 13 News

Child escapes from Ohio abduction, assault suspect

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Lancaster police are searching for a suspect involved in a child abduction and assault incident on Thursday. The female child — who is not missing and was able to escape from the suspect — was reportedly taken and assaulted by an unknown male on the intersection of W. Wheeling Street and […]
LANCASTER, OH
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Escaped Boone County inmate captured

UPDATE (2:21 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022): The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says that Hughes has been captured. She now faces a new charge of escape. UPDATE: (10:40 A.M. Tuesday, March 22, 2022) – We’re learning more information about an escaped inmate authorities are searching for in Boone County. According to the Boone County […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police: Doctor fled crash, assaulted nurses and troopers

KENOVA, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after leaving the scene of an accident on Sunday night. West Virginia State Police say that troopers responded to a vehicle that left the scene of a crash at the Rt. 52/75 intersection in Kenova at around 9 p.m. They say that Terry Gene Sanders III ran a […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Burton
WOWK 13 News

Couple pleads not guilty in case of infant death

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—A couple accused of involuntary manslaughter pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday. Larry Weaver, Jr. and Kristina Edwards were indicted on the following charges earlier in March: Aggravate trafficking in drugs Trafficking in heroin Trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound Aggravated possession of drugs Possession of heroin Possession of a fentanyl-related compound Endangering […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man charged with allegedly strangling West Virginia juvenile

RAVENSWOOD, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing charges for allegedly strangling a juvenile female. According to the Ravenswood Police Department, authorities from the RPD and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an unconscious female on Utah Lane. RPD officers say the they found the juvenile female with apparent scratches and […]
WOWK 13 News

Arrest made in Floyd Co. murder case

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A man is in custody in connection with a murder investigation in Floyd County, Kentucky. On Thursday, the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s office confirmed that the recovered body was that of 46-year-old Paul Sester. Sester had been reported missing on Jan. 1, 2022. Deputies say that the medical examiners confirmed that Mr. Sester […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theaters#Movie Theater
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested for dealing drugs to children

SANDY HOOK, KY (WOWK)—A man was arrested for dealing alcohol and drugs to minors in Kentucky. The Elliott County Sheriff’s Office says that Joseph Gembrowski was arrested on Wednesday, Mar. 16, 2022 for soliciting underaged children with alcohol and drugs. Mr. Gembrowski was charged with first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor under the age of […]
ELLIOTT COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Escaped inmate found

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office have located an escaped inmate on Tuesday. According to the Boone County Sheriff, Kayla Hughes, 31, was wearing an orange jumpsuit at the time of her escape. Hughes was found in Price Hill area of Madison. Sheriff Chad Barker...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWK 13 News

Crash turns into fight on Corridor G

UPDATE (8:23 p.m. on Saturday, March 26): Video of this incident can be viewed here. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—An accident turned into a fight on Rt. 119 on Friday. Kanawha County Metro says that two vehicles were involved in the crash, and a fight broke out between the people involved. Charleston PD and Charleston FD responded. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy