Shots fired at Southridge movie theater, man arrested

UPDATE (6:31 p.m. on Monday, Mar. 28): It was a not-so-relaxing end to the weekend for movie-goers in Southridge Sunday night, after a gun went off inside the Marquee Movie Theater.

Police say Blake Craig, 21, of Charleston left a theater to use the restroom with a friend.

“He pulled his firearm and was waving it and fired it into the wall,” says Lt. Tony Hazelett, chief of detectives at Charleston Police Department.

Evidence of the shot can be found in the wall of the hallway on the first floor of the venue.

“The friend was able to take the firearm from him and put him in the car and wait on police. The suspect, Mr. Craig, was highly intoxicated,” Hazelett says.

There were no injuries, but police say this incident serves as a reminder:

“It’s not recommended to carry a concealed when you’re intoxicated,” Hazelett says.

Movie-goers say despite the incident, they’re still going to come out to see movies.

“It doesn’t surprise me…because today’s society, it’s open to everything…Things happen,” says Donald Burton, who came to see a movie Monday.

Some people tell 13 News they never really thought about the possibility that someone could bring a gun with them to the movies.

“I never gave it a second thought about having guns but, I mean, how you gonna know? When we think of… like metal detectors or something like that. But other than that, how you gonna know? Under the circumstances, I think they should now. But don’t raise the price on my tickets!” Burton says.

Police say this was an isolated incident and there’s no threat to the public. They say there were a possible 23 people in the immediate area where the gun went off who were seeing movies.

“No, not quite often we have a you know, accidental discharge in a movie theater. I mean, that’s the first I’ve heard of, and I’ve been here 23 years so, you know, it’s recommended that [you] don’t carry a firearm if you’re gonna drink,” Hazelett says.

Craig is in South Central Regional Jail, charged with Wanton Endangerment involving a firearm.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested after shots were reportedly fired at Marquee Cinemas at Southridge on Sunday night.

Charleston Police say that 21-year-old Blake Craig, of Charleston, was charged with Wanton Endangerment.

