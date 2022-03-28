ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Margaretta Township, OH

An update on Margaretta Township

By Joe Bias Margaretta Township trustee
Sandusky Register
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the pandemic, Margaretta Township continued to function smoothly with our fire department, road department and zoning department, adjusting as needed. Our parks department hosted a record number of softball and baseball tournaments. Last year, 2021, was a record year for our fire department as we responded to over...

Sandusky Register

Dispensary poised for Perkins Township

PERKINS TWP. — The question isn’t if a medical marijuana dispensary is coming to Erie County’s most populated township. “We were told that a dispensary did win the lottery drawing with the state of Ohio to be located in Perkins Township, however, we have not received any information about that yet,” township zoning administrator Arielle Blanca said. “The dispensary will need to submit for a conditional use permit and have it approved before they are able to be located here."
ERIE COUNTY, OH
The Times-Reporter

Lawrence Township Trustees

KEY ACTION – Heard from Bolivar Fire Department Lt. Matt Seward that the committee gathering information about a new fire engine are getting close to present information on a “Quint” fire engine with a ladder. The cost of the Quint will be about $1 million through state purchasing.
BOLIVAR, OH
WBRE

Boil advisory issued for Kingston Township

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- Pennsylvania American Water has issued a boil advisory for customers in Kingston Township due to a service line break in the area.   The boil advisory is in place for customers living on William Street, West Mt. Airy Road, Lincoln Street and Mary Street.   The break was discovered on […]
KINGSTON, PA
Sandusky Register

Local man found dead in Tiffin

The Tiffin Police Department and the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office found the body of a man who had been missing on the banks of the Sandusky River Thursday morning. Joseph Collingsworth, 35, of Milan, was identified as the man found. According to a release from the city, Collingsworth had...
TIFFIN, OH
YourErie

Work resumes on Pymatuning trail project

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A two-season-long trail project at Pymatuning State Park resumed this year. The trail extension project is a collaborative-effort between the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR). It aims to “rehabilitate and expand the multi-purpose trail near the spillway in Pymatuning State Park,” a PennDOT news […]
The Repository

Sobriety checkpoints today in Perry Township

PERRY TWP. – The Stark County Sheriff's Office and other members of the OVI Task Force will conduct sobriety checkpoints tonight in the 500 block of Whipple Avenue NW and the 4800 block of Tuscarawas Street W, according to a news release. Officers will conduct a roadside check of...
PERRY, OH
Jersey Shore Online

59 Homes Planned Near Church In Brick

BRICK – A plan to build 59 homes on about 30 wooded acres owned by Visitation Roman Catholic Church and the Diocese of Trenton is being planned despite widespread opposition from residents, who want the land to remain in its natural state. The first of what will likely be...
BRICK, NJ
Sandusky Register

Sandusky's future counts on you

Through you, each of you reading this. Sandusky's recent success has authors too numerous to list. Each of us who cares about this special place has contributed in our own way. We volunteer; we raise our children; we invest in homes and businesses; we vote for taxes for schools and...
SANDUSKY, OH
Sandusky Register

New beginnings

Meghan and Rick Hogrefe snip a ribbon to officially open the new Hogrefe Building. Register photo/BILL THEISEN. The weather didn't exactly cooperate, but not even the rain and chilly temperature could tamp down the celebration for the dedication of the new Hogrefe Building in the heart of downtown on March 19. About 2,500 people joined the celebration Saturday, the culmination of five years' work for Meghan and Rick Hogrefe, developers and entrepreneurs who have transformed Sandusky and Bay View. The 33,000-square-foot, three-story structure is a mixed-use site for retail, office and residential uses and connects to the adjacent Marketplace, another one of their properties. We're confident it will continue the transformation that's been underway downtown. This is an enormous investment and an enormous success.
SANDUSKY, OH
Sandusky Register

Perkins pursuing many road projects

PERKINS TWP. — Get ready for lots of road work in Perkins Township later this year. During a recent public meeting, township officials unveiled a list of projects to pursue in 2022. “The road work is continued focus on rehabilitating roads throughout Perkins Township,” said Brad Link, the township’s...
PERKINS TOWNSHIP, OH
Sandusky Register

Trustees support Sandusky Mall

Perkins Township has always been supportive of the Cafaro Co.'s plans to create a mixed-use commercial/residential development on the Sandusky Mall property. The decision by the company and co-president Anthony Cafaro Jr. to proceed with the residential component of their continued reinvestment in the mall property is very welcomed for a number of reasons.
PERKINS TOWNSHIP, OH
Sandusky Register

Justice Center returning 'home'

Sandusky's Justice Center project, encompassing both the police department and municipal court, will remain at the current Meigs Street location after a long and extensive evaluation and search to relocate. The project has been in the planning stages for several years now. The relocation site originally picked on Rockwell Street,...
SANDUSKY, OH
Sandusky Register

Sandusky Schools pool project upgrades plans

SANDUSKY — Sandusky Schools' newest project is adding new features with new funding. During a recent public meeting, board members approved eight recommendations for the Aquatic Center project at Sandusky High School, which were proposed by the district administrators about the facility's design. Half of the recommendations deal with improvements to the project's features, while the remaining four points are agreements Sandusky Schools will uphold.
SANDUSKY, OH
Sandusky Register

Better internet for Huron County

NORWALK — State money will be used to improve broadband internet access in Huron County. About $12 million has been allocated to Huron County for new broadband expansion projects. The Huron County commissioners said this project will help about 5,000 households in the county. Spectrum and North Coast Wireless were awarded two grants to improve broadband in the area.
HURON COUNTY, OH
Sandusky Register

Vermilion seeks state funds for beach project

VERMILION — Vermilion Mayor Jim Forthofer recently updated the public on several notes of business:. • Bullish on the state budget: “I have met with all four of our state senators and representatives regarding a $125,000 request from the state capital budget for the completion of walking trails (for) the Main Street Beach revitalization. I explained that $1.5 million of this $2.3 million project has already been raised by city commitments and private donations. All of the senators and representatives have visited the Main Street Beach project at our invitation and are enthusiastic about this use of public lakefront land. We have their verbal support for the state budget request. Allocations of the capital budget will be decided after the primary election.”
VERMILION, OH
Sandusky Register

Making the most out of money

The finance department for the city of Sandusky is always working behind the scenes to ensure finances are in order. The customer accounting office, located on the first floor of City Hall, is a vital part of the finance department. The customer accounting office is the first stop for many individuals entering the building. This office handles all monetary receipts for the city and processes all payments for water and sewer bills while also answering questions about residents’ water consumption.
SANDUSKY, OH

