Allegheny County, PA

Woman Killed In Robinson Township House Fire

By Briana Smith
 1 day ago

By: Briana Smith and Jessica Guay/KDKA-TV News

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A woman died and three people lost their home in a massive fire in Robinson Township.

Intense flames started taking over the house on Helen Street just before 8 a.m. Monday. The victim who died was identified as 70-year-old Linda Lewis, according to Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Neighbors who knew Lewis are devastated for her family.

“She was an angel. I had her grandkids, I taught them in first grade, just beautiful people,” said neighbor Diana Mosur.

(Photo Credit: Scott Danka/KDKA)

Mosur, who lives a few doors down, said she was worried about Lewis as intense flames and heavy smoke started pouring out of the house.

“I came out and I saw it was their place and just got all upset because I know she can’t get around, there is so much with her being sick and my heart was broken. I was just hoping somebody would come and get her out of there,” Mosur said.

Allegheny County Fire Marshal Matt Brown told KDKA three people escaped the burning home on their own and one of them suffered from smoke inhalation. They lost everything in the fire.

“I don’t know how they are going to get through this because it’s been a while. She’s been sick, they need help,” Mosur said.

“She has grandkids and my nieces and nephews played with the children. So, it breaks my heart,” said Piera McCutcheon, another neighbor.

Flames were roaring for hours into the early evening. The home is basically burned to the ground.

Brown said a firefighter from the Emsworth Fire Department was transported to the hospital with a possible shoulder injury.

Brown said it was difficult for firefighters to remove Lewis, who was trapped in the home because the intense fire caused severe structural damage. It quickly became unsafe for firefighters to be inside.

“The conditions were extremely hot, the fire was very progressive for the initial crews being in, so that’s what made it difficult. Once the victim was removed, the structure was so structurally unsound that the officer in charge made the decision to pull crews out of the interior and go to defensive mode out here,” said Allegheny County Fire Marshal Matt Brown.

It was a tough job in snowy, chilly conditions; the Salvation Army made sure the crews stayed warm.

“Especially in the cold weather, provide hot drinks, hot meals — most of them left in the middle of the night didn’t get anything to eat, so we are here making sure they are taken care of while they take care of the fire,” said Heather Martin, the deputy director of operations for the Salvation Army.

The American Red Cross is helping the family for the first night. The Salvation Army could end up helping with long-term needs like clothing and housing.

The fire marshal said they’re still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

