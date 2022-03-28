UPDATE: 3 injured after crash involving RTA bus, car near Thurgood Marshall HS in Dayton

Hoover Avenue RTA Bus Crash Chuck Hamlin/Staff

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 9:15 a.m.:

Three people were taken to area hospitals after a crash involving an RTA bus and a car on Hoover Avenue in Dayton Monday morning, according to police.

>>Police investigating after gunshot victim arrives on scene of crash in Dayton

The crash was reported Thurgood Marshall High School in the 4500 Hoover Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Multiple medics were called to the scene and transported the three victims to area hospitals. All three victims suffered minor injuries in the crash, according to police.

All of those injured in the crash were adults and none were students at Thurgood Marshall High School, police said.

The crash investigation and cleanup blocked Hoover Avenue for about 30 minutes.

Additional details were not available.

Hoover Avenue RTA Bus Crash Chuck Hamlin/Staff

©2022 Cox Media Group