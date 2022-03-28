ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

New Zealand ‘gravely concerned’ by prospect of militarisation of Pacific after Solomon Islands-China deal

By Maroosha Muzaffar
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31h3Ok_0ert0DQ700

New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern has voiced concern over China ’s military presence in the Solomon Islands after the latter’s government decided to form a security partnership with Beijing .

“We see such acts as a potential militarisation of the region and also see very little reason in terms of the Pacific security for such a need and such a presence,” Ms Ardern said.

Last week a leaked document suggested China could boost its military presence in the Solomon Islands, including ship visits.

On 24 March, the Solomon Islands government revealed it had signed a security partnership with China, giving rise to concerns among the US and its regional allies, Australia and New Zealand.

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison said he had spoken with Ms Ardern over the weekend and that they planned to speak with the leaders of Papua New Guinea and Fiji on Monday.

“This is an issue of concern for the region, but it has not come as a surprise,” he said.

Speaking to Radio NZ, Ms Ardern said the new security arrangement between the Solomon Islands and China was “gravely concerning”.

Talking about security relationships in the Pacific, the New Zealand prime minister urged island leaders “not to look beyond our own Pacific family”.

Anna Powles, a senior lecturer in international security at New Zealand’s Massey University, was quoted by NPR as saying that Australia, New Zealand and the US would be “very concerned” about the draft agreement between the Solomon Islands and China.

China will now be able to sign off on all the information shared about the security agreement – even during media briefings – raising concerns over Beijing’s increased influence in the Pacific.

The agreement also stipulated China could send police, military personnel and other armed forces to the Solomon Islands “to assist in maintaining social order”. Local reports said China could send its ships to the islands.

Meanwhile, riot police have begun guarding the Solomon Islands parliament in the wake of the agreement. The country erupted in three days of rioting in November when the government revealed it was switching its relations from Taiwan to China.

Local reports quoted police as saying they’ll be taking a “zero-tolerance” policy to any violence.

The agreement will likely “make the geopolitical dynamics in the Pacific even more tense in the long run,” Steven Ratuva, the director of the Macmillan Brown Centre for Pacific Studies at Canterbury University told 1News .

On Friday, New Zealand’s foreign minister Nanaia Mahuta said the agreement with China “could destabilise the current institutions and arrangements that have long underpinned the Pacific region’s security.”

“New Zealand’s High Commissioner in Honiara [Solomon Islands’ national capital] is raising our concerns with the Solomon Islands government and we will also be raising our concerns directly with China,” she said.

Solomon Islands opposition leader Matthew Wale claimed he had warned Australian officials last year that China was planning a security agreement that could see Beijing establish a base in the nation.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Jacinda Ardern
Person
Solomon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacific Islands#Fiji Islands#Australian
The Guardian

Chinese article urging country to cut ties with Putin gets 1m views

When an essay from a prominent Shanghai scholar suggested China needed to cut ties with Vladimir Putin as soon as possible over the Ukraine war, the online reaction was swift. Despite being published late on a Friday evening in the Carter Center’s US-China Perception Monitor, Hu Wei’s essay soon gained a million views in and outside China, and was republished into Chinese blogs, non-official media sites and social media accounts.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
New Zealand
Country
Australia
Country
China
Daily Mail

China is refusing to supply Russia with aircraft parts after aviation sector was hit by Western sanctions, Moscow admits in another sign of cracks in Beijing support for Putin

China has refused to supply Russia with aircraft parts after the aviation sector was hit by crippling Western sanctions, a Moscow official has admitted. Valery Kudinov, a federal air transport agency official, said Russia would be looking for opportunities to source parts from other countries including Turkey and India, according to Russian news agencies.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Chinese-owned TikTok rushes to move all US user data to the US and put American staff in control to head off privacy concerns by DC regulators over spying by Communist government

Chinese-owned TikTok is frantically working to move all data it holds on US users to the US, and putting an American team in control, according to reports. ByteDance, owner of the popular social video app, has launched Project Texas, which will also see an end to US employees reporting to its managers in Beijing.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Interesting Engineering

The U.S. flies its F-35s in full stealth mode near Belarus

The U.S. Air Force has confirmed that its F-35s flew over Eastern Europe and even carried out refueling missions in the area, days after the beginning of the Russian invasion. Following the Russian invasion, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies have declared that they will not send their troops to war in Ukraine. However, that isn't stopping them from being prepared should the situation escalate into a bigger war.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Leaked documents reveal 'concerning' deal to allow China to deploy troops in island nation on Australia's doorstep

An explosive leaked document has revealed there could soon be Chinese military presence in the Solomon Islands, just off Australia's northeast coast. The Australian government is clamouring for answers after the draft document was posted online on Thursday suggesting Beijing could deploy troops to 'protect the safety of Chinese personnel and major projects in Solomon Islands'.
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

571K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy