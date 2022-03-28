ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian responds to backlash after telling women to get 'up and work'

GMA
GMA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GcMCs_0ersdQed00

Kim Kardashian has responded to the backlash she received after telling women to hustle harder.

Kardashian told " Good Morning America " co-anchor Robin Roberts in a new interview that the comments she made in a Variety profile earlier this month were "taken out of context."

In the profile, Kardashian, who turned her reality TV fame into a business empire, said, "I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f------ ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.

MORE: Kim Kardashian opens up about embracing her 40s, co-parenting for Vogue cover

She added, "You have to surround yourself with people that want to work."

The comments sparked criticism, with some online commenters calling out the privilege they say may have helped the SKIMS founder's success.

Kardashian's quote was even the center of a joke made at Sunday night's Oscar ceremony , with co-host Regina Hall repeating it to Best Supporting Actress nominee Dame Judi Dench.

"This is a quote from Kim Kardashian: 'Work harder.' That's what we need you to do," Hall jokingly said to Dench.

In an interview over the weekend ahead of the premiere of her family's new Hulu show, "The Kardashians," Kardashian told Roberts her quote was "not a blanket statement."

"It wasn't a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don't respect the work or think that they don't work hard. I know that they do," she said. "It was taken out of context, but I'm really sorry if it was received that way."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32dXcS_0ersdQed00
ABCNews.com - VIDEO: Kim Kardashian responds to backlash over comments about women in business

Kardashian's comments came at a time when women are still struggling to return to the workforce after suffering devastating losses during the coronavirus pandemic. More than 1 million women left the workforce during the pandemic, with working mothers and women of color suffering disproportionate job losses, according to data from the National Women's Law Center (NWLC) , a policy organization that fights for gender justice.

Kardashian explained that she had previously been asked in the Variety interview about being "famous for being famous," which she said caused her to answer so forcefully.

MORE: Kim Kardashian opens up about her relationship with Pete Davidson

"That statement that I said was without questions and conversation around it, and it became a soundbite really with no context," said Kardashian. "That soundbite came off of the notion and the question right before, which was, 'After 20 years of being in the business, you're famous for being famous,' and my whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question that went into that question about what advice would you give to women."

Kardashian's new interview with Roberts will air as part of an ABC News primetime special on April 6 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and the next day on Hulu. The special includes new interviews with Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner. Kim Kardashian also discusses her recent divorce from rapper Kanye “Ye” West and the impact of the spotlight on her personal life and family.

Kardashian, 41, a mom of four, has nearly 300 million followers on Instagram. She and her family starred for 20 seasons on the E! reality TV show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" before ending it last year.

Their new show on Hulu will premiere on April 14.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F4jWN_0ersdQed00
Rich Fury/vf22/Getty Images - PHOTO: Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Kardashian told Roberts that building a business off social media takes "a lot of hard work."

"Having a social media presence and being on a reality show does not mean overnight success, and you have to really work hard to get there, even if it might seem like it's easy and that you can build a really successful business off of social media," she said. "And you can, if you put in a lot of hard work."

Comments / 113

Denise Hancock
1d ago

She may be a mum of four but do you think she cleans her house herself? Does laundry? Cooks dinner? Bathes the children? No I don’t think so

Reply(11)
105
Dawn Frye
1d ago

I suppose she knows what work is, let alone hard work!!! She complained when Covid first hit, that she was stuck with her kids, sorry, Little Girl, but that's is what being a Mother consists of, except you don't consider it being stuck!!! You aren't a role model for anyone, nor anything!!!!!

Reply(1)
51
Red
1d ago

Sometimes I wonder if these type of people actually hear themselves when they say ignorant **** like that. For someone who is handed everything immediately after birth I suppose it would be very easy to get where you want to almost instantly, but for us underdogs it takes alot of hard work to get where we are. Do us a favor and don't try to pretend you know what it's like to be broke AF.

Reply(2)
31
Related
Daily Mail

'There are children starving...' Kris Jenner is blasted for flaunting $20,000 DISH ROOM - complete with $640 Gucci teapot and $550 Hermès tableware - as Instagram users snap that she should 'put food on those plates and feed Skid Row'

Kris Jenner has come under fire for flaunting her lavish $20,000 dish room - complete with a $640 Gucci teapot and a $550 Hermès tableware - while 'children are starving' and 'people are dying.'. The businesswoman and matriarch of the well-known Kardashian family, 66, gave fans a glimpse of...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian looks incred in a cutout monokini swimsuit

Kim Kardashian just announced the launch of SKIMS Swim, and believe us when we say she's wearing some *major* beach looks in the campaign. Swimwear is the newest offering from her popular SKIMS shapewear, lingerie, and loungewear line, and fans are already getting in line to shop for their summer holidays.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Regina Hall
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kanye
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
shefinds

Their Poor Kids! Kanye West Just Dropped A Heartbreaking Bombshell About His Custody

Kanye West has not been shy in expressing his feels about his split from Kim Kardashian on social media, and now the 44-year-old rapper is using his music as another platform to work through the messy details of the divorce. Last week, West hosted a live listening party for his new album ‘Donda 2’ and did not hold back in lyrically unpacking his beef with Pete Davidson, his parenting woes, and his love lost for Kardashian.
CELEBRITIES
Tacoma News Tribune

Is Kourtney Kardashian Pregnant and Expecting Baby No. 4 With Fiance Travis Barker? See Clues!

Wait a minute … is Kourtney Kardashian pregnant?. Fans are convinced the Poosh.com founder, 42, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, is expecting baby No. 4 with fiancé Travis Barker. Although Kourtney slammed the pregnancy buzz on several occasions — including in summer 2021 — new clues have fans scratching their heads, including the latest March 14 trailer for The Kardashians, wherein she says she and Travis “want to have a baby.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Kim And Kanye#Reality Tv#Vogue#Hulu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Indy100

Kim Kardashian fans spot clue she 'planned to date' Pete Davidson three years ago

Another day, another internet reach. Kim Kardashian fans believe they spotted a clue that indicates the media mogul "planned to date" Pete Davidson three years ago, and it's just as ridiculous as you'd expect. Kardashian and Davidson first sparked dating rumors after the two were spotted at an amusement park shortly after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hosted SNL.Since then, the two spent more time together and began dating, with Davidson confirming their relationship recently in an interview referring to Kardashian as his "girlfriend." Kardashian, who is definitely the OG influencer of our generation, is known for her...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

After Pete Davidson’s Recent Diss, Kanye West Claims The SNL Star Could Get Kim Kardashian ‘Hooked On Drugs’

The drama between Kim Kardashian’s ex Kanye West and her new (Instagram-official) man, Pete Davidson, recently took an interesting turn. After remaining relatively silent in the essentially one-sided feud, Davidson reportedly dissed the rapper in a number of alleged texts. In the purported messages, he reached out to West to defend his girlfriend, and he even made a bedroom admission. Now, West has taken to social media, where he claimed that the comedian could get Kim Kardashian “hooked on drugs.”
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Elon Musk Admits He Is 'Lonely' After His Split With Grimes; Says He's Not Afraid To Die

During a recent interview, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk revealed that he's "lonely" and often only has his dog beside him since his split with Grimes. “There are times when I'm lonely. I'm sure there are times when everyone is lonely. But it's basic.” he acknowledged. “Say if I'm working on the starship rocket, and I'm just staying in my little house by myself, especially if my dog is not with me, then I feel quite lonely because I'm just in a little house by myself with no dog,”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Goes Makeup Free For Son Saint’s Soccer Game: Photo

Kim Kardashian attended the game with her oldest daughter North West, 8, and wore a casual outfit that included a black jacket and leggings. Kim Kardashian, 41, rocked a fresh-faced look when she recently attended her six-year-old son Saint West‘s soccer game! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was joined by her daughter North West, 8, when she was photographed walking outside at the game while wearing a comfortable outfit and no makeup. Her wardrobe included a black jacket over a black top and matching leggings.
SOCCER
Urban Islandz

Khloe Kardashian and Trey Songz Spotted Together, Twitter Reacts

Khloe Kardashian and Trey Songz have reportedly rekindled their old flame after being spotted on a dinner date. The speculations have not been confirmed, but social media users are not in support of such a union. Reports emerged on Monday (March 15) that the Kardashian sister had a private outing with the controversial Trey Songz at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles over the weekend.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Kim Kardashian's Skims Is Expanding Into Swimwear

Kim Kardashian's Skims has come a long way since its 2019 debut. In just a few short years, the solution-wear brand has partnered with luxury fashion house Fendi on a sold-out collection, outfitted Team USA for the Olympics, and amassed a loyal legion of cult followers, all while upping the ante of its already coveted designs with each new drop. It also has a 3.2 billion valuation, according to most recent reports. Next on the docket? A buildable system of minimal swimwear that the founder has been teasing on her Instagram for months.
BEAUTY & FASHION
GMA

GMA

42K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy