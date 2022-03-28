ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaden Smith Speaks out After Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock at the Oscars

By Anna Rumer
Popculture
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJaden Smith is supporting dad Will Smith after the King Richard actor took home the Best Actor Oscar shortly after slapping Chris Rock on stage amid a heated altercation. The 23-year-old artist took to Twitter shortly after Sunday's Academy Awards wrapped, tweeting simply, "And That's How We Do It."...

popculture.com

Comments / 0

