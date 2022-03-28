ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Excel in an IT career with these CompTIA preparation courses for under $25

Cover picture for the articleTech-related jobs are increasing in popularity and continuing to grow. In fact, US tech companies added 24,300 workers in January of this year, making it clear there are plenty of positions to fill. And now, you have the opportunity to be fully equipped with the information and tools necessary to land...

ZDNet

Pivot to a cybersecurity career with these $49 training courses

Climbing up the career ladder can take years if you only rely on on-the-job experience. This is especially true in the IT field. However, earning professional certifications can show employers that you've learned the skills necessary for new roles and promotions. So if you'd like to take the next step in your IT career, you may want to pursue the cybersecurity path, and the Complete 2022 PenTest & Ethical Hacking Bundle can help with that.
ZDNet

Transform your career with lifetime access to job skills courses and Rosetta Stone

Acquiring new skills is one of the best ways to progress in your career or switch to a new one entirely. You might think that involves going back to school and spending a fortune on tuition, but that isn't always the case. You can learn skills from home and in your own time; you simply need reliable training materials.
ZDNet

Get lifetime access to over 1,800 skills training courses for under $100

The past two years have made career progression more challenging than ever, so finding ways to make positive changes is crucial this year. There are tools to make work easier and faster and to even thoroughly shake up your career path. Of course, paying for tuition and adding a new...
Technology Network

Why Are Managed Network Services Referred to as the Backbone of Every Business?

Your network is one of the most essential and critical components of IT infrastructure and one of the most difficult to administer. Organizations invest a big chunk of money and numerous hours to ensure that their networks are robust, trustworthy, and secure. Network engineers laboriously develop and build an ideal architecture to provide the correct balance of flexibility, performance, and availability. They argue which management suite offers the most advanced monitoring and control capabilities. Then, nearly as soon as the task is completed, it appears that someone discovers a better approach, a newer technology, or a newly found weakness that must be avoided.
ZDNet

5 soft skills for business careers

Strengthening your business skills requires working on both hard and soft skills. While hard skills deal with concrete, external abilities, soft skills are more intangible "people skills" that determine how we relate to others. Though harder to measure, soft skills are essential. Cultivating your soft skills can help you better...
ZDNet

Remote working or a promotion? Here's what tech workers would choose

In the ongoing war for talent, the power balance has tipped firmly in favour of employees, who are more willing than ever to vote with their feet if employers refuse to embrace new ways of working. Employee expectations have shifted significantly in recent years, with the ability to work flexibly...
Santa Clarita Radio

What You Should Do to Prepare for a Career Change

There comes a time when many of us rethink our lives, our careers, and our futures. Some people decide that they have had enough of the job they are in, and they want something more rewarding, exciting, and fulfilling. As a result, many decide to try and change their careers, and this is something that does require some planning and effort. It is important that you prepare in advance if you want to change your career, and this involves undertaking a number of things.
CNET

Get IT-Certified With Hundreds Off This Lifetime Training Bundle

With lots of employees still working from home, building and maintaining a secure digital workspace has never been more important to businesses. And that means that there is a growing need for certified IT professionals, who were already in demand. If you're looking to break into the world of professional IT development and cybersecurity, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Right now at StackSocial, you can sign up for the comprehensive 15-course CompTIA training bundle, which covers everything from IT basics to advanced cybersecurity, for just $39.50 with code LEARNNOW, hundreds less than it would cost to take each course individually. This extra 50% discount on top of the already discounted rate is only available until March 31, so be sure to sign up before then if you're interested.
ZDNet

Okta names Sitel in Lapsus$ security incident impacting up to 366 customers

Sitel has been named as the third-party allegedly responsible for a recent security incident experienced by Okta. In a briefing on Wednesday, David Bradbury, Chief Security Officer at Okta, told virtual attendees that the incident has been "an embarrassment for myself and the entire Okta team." Okta has become the...
ZDNet

Learn coding basics in this 15-hour course

Despite technical fields trending towards low-code or no-code solutions, if you're an individual or business in need of a digital solution, nothing quite measures up to what a skilled cover can create for you. But if you're on the other end and seeking a role in the tech industry, Learn the Basics of Coding & Technology is an excellent jumping-off point.
ZDNet

NBN names 50 suburbs getting upgrades for AU$73 million Victorian government spend

The second stage of the Victorian government's AU$73 million spend was announced on Monday, with 50 suburbs across Victoria being named for upgrades. Over two years to mid-2024, 34,000 residences and 7,700 businesses will be able to get upgrades to full fibre by placing an order or being on 100Mbps connection, with the first able to place orders from mid-2023.
TechCrunch

LambdaTest raises $45 million to build ‘AWS for testers’

“Can we build a platform that helps these developers and their firms save a ton of time — bringing down what would otherwise take four to five hours to 10 minutes?” says Asad Khan. Khan has spent a decade attempting to solve this problem. And at his most...
The Penny Hoarder

What Is The Best Hiring Platform? 2022 Update

Are you in need of quality employees? If posting jobs on your company website alone isn’t bringing you the high caliber candidates you’re looking for, it’s time to start utilizing an outside hiring platform. But figuring out which one of these job sites to go with can...
hackernoon.com

Activity-Centered Instructional Design Model: An Analysis of Action Mapping by Cathy Moore

This article explores -What is action Mapping? -How to Apply Action Mapping to training design -Common Misconceptions about Action Mapping -Features of Action Mapping -Scenario Design -Learning Persona -Tools for Action Mapping -Benefits of Action Mapping. Action Mapping by Cathy Moore is an activity-centered model of instructional design which focuses...
hackernoon.com

Explore Why You Should Include AI in Your Recruitment Strategy

Do you know that HR managers don't treat all candidates the same way? Recruiters often make biased decisions. Most of them do it unintentionally, however, this can create situations that deviate from well-intentioned policies. For instance, a study showed that applicants with white-sounding names received an astounding 50% more job interview requests than job seekers with African-American names. You can find tons of similar examples related to gender, ethnicity, and so on. But it can change thanks to Artificial Intelligence (AI). Data science consultants have already found ways to help businesses achieve workplace diversity through AI recruitment. This is extremely important because diversity leads to increased creativity, productivity, reputation, and marketing opportunities. In this post, we will analyze the impact of AI recruitment on workplace diversity.
