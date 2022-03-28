ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS best players from reduced international weekend - ranked

By Chris Smith
Despite a reduced schedule due to the international break, there was still plenty of MLS action to sink our teeth into at the...

90min

Charlotte FC sets sight on MLS playoffs after second consecutive victory

Major League Soccer expansion team Charlotte FC triumphed 2-0 over FC Cincinnati at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday afternoon to manage a two-game winning streak. Designated Player Karol Swiderski led his side to victory with two goals, opening up the scoring in the sixth minute off of a pass by SuperDraft pick Ben Bender before doubling the tally with a shot past Alec Kann into the top corner.
FC Dallas duo Jesus Ferreira and Paul Arriola thrive in 5-1 win vs Panama

Major League Soccer’s FC Dallas led the show for the USMNT against Panama as duo Jesus Ferreira and Paul Arriola linked up to drive the 5-1 result. Head coach Gregg Berhalter made several changes to the frontline on Sunday, replacing Tim Weah and Ricardo Pepi for Ferreira and Arriola. His experiment paid off.
Colorado Rapids acquire Gustavo Vallecilla from FC Cincinnati

The Colorado Rapids have acquired Ecuadorian international defender Gustavo Vallecilla in a trade with FC Cincinnati. The player will occupy a U22 Player slot on the Rapids’ roster. In exchange, the Western Conference side will be sending $400,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money and $400,000 in 2023 GAM to...
Gabriel Gervais named newest CF Montreal president & CEO

CF Montreal have announced former player Gabriel Gervais as their president and CEO. Gervais replaces former club president and CEO Kevin Gilmore, who stepped down from his role in November 2021 but remains a consultant for the team. "We are very proud and excited to have Gabriel back in our...
Gio Savarese hints at Eryk Williamson return vs Orlando City

Portland Timbers midfielder Eryk Williamson could soon be back for the Western Conference giants after his 2021 Major League Soccer season was cut short by a torn ACL. The player suffered the season-ending injury to his knee last August in the match against the Seattle Sounders. Prior to the tear, the midfielder had been on the rise for the Timbers and the US men’s national team after his four senior caps.
