MLS best players from reduced international weekend - ranked

Portland Timbers midfielder Eryk Williamson could soon be back for the Western Conference giants after his 2021 Major League Soccer season was cut short by a torn ACL. The player suffered the season-ending injury to his knee last August in the match against the Seattle Sounders. Prior to the tear, the midfielder had been on the rise for the Timbers and the US men’s national team after his four senior caps.

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO