Memphis, TN

Bluff City Biz: A pop-up sushi restaurant, retail improvement grants with Karen Carrier

By Rob Moore
The Daily Memphian
 1 day ago

Welcome back to Bluff City Biz. Each Monday, we speak with someone in the know about our top stories from the previous week. Follow along for insight into key developments and analysis of all things Memphis business.

This week, we’re talking nostalgic pop-ups and retail improvement grants with Karen Carrier, Memphis chef and restauranteur.

Sushi restaurant returns with monthly pop-up

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZDEto_0errCoCv00

Sushi is ready to head to a table during chef Karen Carrier’s Do Sushi pop-up at Bar DKDC in Cooper-Young. (Brad Vest/Special to The Daily Memphian)

The saying goes, “You can’t recapture lighting in a bottle.”

But Karen Carrier said she did just that last week with a pop-up version of her once-popular Do Sushi restaurant , which closed in 2013.

“That night was just magical,” Carrier said of her pop-up event Wednesday, March 23, at Bar DKDC, which currently occupies Do’s former space. “It was somewhat nostalgic, and for some reason it just worked.”

This dining story found its way to Bluff City Biz because of Carrier’s business instinct to resurrect an old favorite. The event was a success, with patrons lined-up outside the door, eager for a taste of their old favorite rolls, like the Kona strawberry roll.

“I did it on a whim,” Carrier said. “I just missed it. I missed eating it, and I missed the camaraderie of the people.”

Now, Carrier plans to have Do pop-ups on the third Wednesday of each month from 4-10 p.m., at bar DKDC, 964 Cooper St.

A beer garden for Soul & Spirits; more Downtown Retail Tenant Improvement Grants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z3yoM_0errCoCv00

A rendering of Soul & Spirits shows the outdoor patio and seating area. (Courtesy Downtown Memphis Commission)

Last week, the Downtown Memphis Commission approved a $40,000 Development Grant for Soul & Spirits, the craft brewery at 845 N. Main St.

During that same meeting, the CCDC announced plans to bring back its Downtown Retail Tenant Improvement (TI) Grant, which gives businesses up to $30,000 to renovate their operations.

“These types of grants are important, especially for younger entrepreneurs who sometimes don’t have the finances and can’t always go to a bank and get a loan,” Carrier said.

Over the past three years, the CCDC has approved eight Retail TI Grants:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VIhav_0errCoCv00

Over the past three years, the CCDC has approved eight Retail TI Grants. (Courtesty Downtown Memphis Commission)

“I say, do whatever it takes to bring life back into whatever area of the city needs it,” Carrier said. “It’s important for the city to grow in the way it needs to grow.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43LOpK_0errCoCv00

A FedEx driver ferries crates filled with humanitarian aid to be loaded on a plane and shipped to Ukraine, Saturday, March 26. (Patrick Lantrip/The Daily Memphian)

FedEx flight departs for Europe carrying relief for Ukrainian refugees

For more than two hours on Saturday, March 26,FedEx Express team members loaded a Boeing 777 cargo aircraft with 76 tons of supplies, including an emergency field hospital and life-saving medicines, which were flown to Poland to help with its influx of Ukrainian refugees following Russia’s invasion.

Local Habitat for Humanity gets its largest single gift ever from Mackenzie Scott

American author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is donating $436 million to more than 80 Habitat for Humanity organizations, including Habitat for Humanity of Greater Memphis.

Inked: Simmons Bank moves HQ to East Memphis

Simmons Bank opens new corporate HQ in East Memphis, Memphis Stone & Stucco relocate, former ICE building under review for demolition.

COVID-19 numbers trending down, but telehealth is here to stay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L4KGN_0errCoCv00

Karen Nellis, left, and Tammy McCray, right, show an example of a telehealth appointment while at the UTHSC Satellite Telehealth Training Center on March 14. (Brad Vest/Special to The Daily Memphian)

Two years into the pandemic, COVID-19 case numbers continue to trend down, but telehealth remains highly popular among both health care providers and patients.

Brain injury patients see life through new lens

SCO doctor helps brain injury patients relieve symptoms with specialized glasses and vision therapy.

Watch: Downtown office needs shift as workers return

“We’re not quite ready to give up on offices just yet. We know there is a lot of flux as a result of COVID,” Downtown Memphis Commission President and CEO Paul Young said on the WKNO Channel 10 program “Behind The Headlines.”

Meet Walbridge, the construction company building Ford’s Blue Oval City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27AkkU_0errCoCv00

“We’re trying to reach out to the local community so they can understand what the project is about, the timing of the project and how they might be able to participate in the project,” said Mark McClelland, Walbridge group vice president. (Courtesy Marek Dziekonski)

Detroit-based construction company Walbridge, the design builder for Ford Motor Co.‘s $5.6 billion auto campus at the Megasite of West Tennessee, says it’s committed to collaborating with local subcontractors.

House meeting reveals Megasite electricity, wastewater updates

Now we know when new roads at Blue Oval City are projected to open, as well as when the Megasite will likely have electricity.

Career fair seeks to help veterans find ‘better days’

“We chose to come today because veterans need jobs just like any other normal person is looking for a job at any age,” said one human resources administrator.

Airport Authority discusses challenges as passengers’ numbers grow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kPs61_0errCoCv00

Memphis International Airport needs renovations to accommodate growth in passenger traffic, airport authority officials say. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

The Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority passed resolutions Thursday addressing ongoing renovation at Memphis International Airport.

Lakeland’s growth is topic of monthly chamber luncheon

With open areas and a future bright with developments such as Ford’s Blue Oval City, Lakeland leaders want to make sure they are in control of growth.

Pandrol, a global leader in railroad infrastructure, recently announced Alvin Richardson as the new director of site operations for the Pandrol North America headquarters in Memphis.

The Daily Memphian
#Fedex Express#Beer Garden#Food Drink#Bluff City Biz#Cooper Young#Do Sushi#Dkdc
The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

