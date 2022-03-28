Bluff City Biz: A pop-up sushi restaurant, retail improvement grants with Karen Carrier

Welcome back to Bluff City Biz. Each Monday, we speak with someone in the know about our top stories from the previous week. Follow along for insight into key developments and analysis of all things Memphis business.

This week, we’re talking nostalgic pop-ups and retail improvement grants with Karen Carrier, Memphis chef and restauranteur.

Sushi restaurant returns with monthly pop-up

Sushi is ready to head to a table during chef Karen Carrier’s Do Sushi pop-up at Bar DKDC in Cooper-Young. (Brad Vest/Special to The Daily Memphian)

The saying goes, “You can’t recapture lighting in a bottle.”

But Karen Carrier said she did just that last week with a pop-up version of her once-popular Do Sushi restaurant , which closed in 2013.

“That night was just magical,” Carrier said of her pop-up event Wednesday, March 23, at Bar DKDC, which currently occupies Do’s former space. “It was somewhat nostalgic, and for some reason it just worked.”

This dining story found its way to Bluff City Biz because of Carrier’s business instinct to resurrect an old favorite. The event was a success, with patrons lined-up outside the door, eager for a taste of their old favorite rolls, like the Kona strawberry roll.

“I did it on a whim,” Carrier said. “I just missed it. I missed eating it, and I missed the camaraderie of the people.”

Now, Carrier plans to have Do pop-ups on the third Wednesday of each month from 4-10 p.m., at bar DKDC, 964 Cooper St.

A beer garden for Soul & Spirits; more Downtown Retail Tenant Improvement Grants

A rendering of Soul & Spirits shows the outdoor patio and seating area. (Courtesy Downtown Memphis Commission)

Last week, the Downtown Memphis Commission approved a $40,000 Development Grant for Soul & Spirits, the craft brewery at 845 N. Main St.

During that same meeting, the CCDC announced plans to bring back its Downtown Retail Tenant Improvement (TI) Grant, which gives businesses up to $30,000 to renovate their operations.

“These types of grants are important, especially for younger entrepreneurs who sometimes don’t have the finances and can’t always go to a bank and get a loan,” Carrier said.

Over the past three years, the CCDC has approved eight Retail TI Grants:

Over the past three years, the CCDC has approved eight Retail TI Grants. (Courtesty Downtown Memphis Commission)

“I say, do whatever it takes to bring life back into whatever area of the city needs it,” Carrier said. “It’s important for the city to grow in the way it needs to grow.”

