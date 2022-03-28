ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

Mental health needs are increasing. This is what local providers are doing about it

By Nick Watson
 1 day ago
A dining area inside the new Avita behavioral health crisis center Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. The center includes a 24-hour walk-in crisis center, a 23-hour temporary observation unit with 15 beds and a crisis stabilization unit with 30 beds. - photo by Scott Rogers

Everything is going digital, from the morning all-hands business meeting to the way we talk with our doctors.

Just ask Northeast Georgia Physicians Group and its psychiatry practice, which has seen the number of outpatient and telemedicine visits triple between 2019 and 2021.

Adam Raulerson, business development manager for Laurelwood Behavioral Health, said Northeast Georgia Health System saw an upward trend for mental health services amid the COVID-19 pandemic like other health care facilities across the country.

There has been a dramatic increase in depression and hopelessness seen in elderly patients due to the isolation felt during these past two years, Raulerson said.

“As that first wave kind of came down, we saw a huge uptick in requests for support and a lot of anxiety, a lot of depression,” Raulerson said. “We had a lot more suicidal ideations that we were seeing, and that’s across the lifespan. It wasn’t just in one population. It was across the board.”

In 2019, there were 5,607 outpatient and telemedicine visits to NGPG’s psychiatry practice and 518 similar visits to NGPG’s behavioral health division.

In 2021, those numbers skyrocketed to 14,584 visits to NGPG psychiatry and 11,805 visits to NGPG behavioral health.

NGPG has worked to keep pace with this climbing number of visits by increasing the number of providers.

In 2019, there were four NGPG psychiatry providers and 10 behavioral health specialists.

Last year, that leaped to 12 psychiatry providers and 14 behavioral health specialists.

“We’ve come a long way over the last probably four or five years as far as the number of providers that we have,” Raulerson said.

Raulerson said the health system has a strong collaborative relationship with Avita Community Partners and its behavioral health crisis center that opened in late June on Old Cornelia Highway.

The $11.8 million, 28,000-square-foot center has a 24-hour walk-in center, a 23-hour observation room and a crisis stabilization unit with 30 beds.

In less than a year, the behavioral health crisis center has served 579 people.

Avita CEO Cindy Levi said 330 people were helped with mental health concerns, with the rest receiving services for substance detox. Of the 579 people helped, 175 of them are Hall County residents, Levi said.

Certified peer specialists, who are people in recovery themselves, go through an 80-hour training to mentor individuals or hold group meetings.

“We feel as if we are offering a beautiful facility for healing,” Levi said.

Levi said the focus of the center is the safety of its staff and its guests.

Many of the rooms require a key card, while mirrors are placed strategically to eliminate blind spots.

Everything in the building is considered “anti-ligature,” meaning reducing the risk of someone wrapping an item around their neck and hurting themselves.

The chairs are heavy but slide with relative ease. If a person tries to put up a barricade on a door, a simple button push makes the door swing outward instead of inward.

Avita’s main clientele are people who are uninsured, people who don’t have the means to pay and Medicaid recipients.

The crisis center takes donations for clothing, sorting them in a side room by size and type.

“Some individuals that come in don’t have anything,” Levi said. “Some of them come from the hospital in a patient gown (and) nothing else.”

Levi said they still have about 50 staff vacancies. Roughly half of those positions are in the 23-hour observation area, which Levi hopes to have running by the end of March.

They are fully staffed for the 30-bed crisis stabilization unit.

More beds locally will mean better outcomes for people needing help, Raulerson said.

“The greatest benefit is they’re not required to travel to the other side of the state for admission to a facility,” he said. “Obviously, if we can treat them close to home, there’s a better chance for their family or their support system to be involved in that care. We can keep them connected to their resources they’ve already developed. … Ideally, you treat people in their community and close to home.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49j788_0erqmkbm00
A room for a patient inside the new Avita behavioral health crisis center Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the center on Old Cornelia Highway. - photo by Scott Rogers

Essence

Black Children Continue To Experience Harmful Inequitable Access To Oral Health Care

Fewer than a third of U.S. dental practices treated any patients on public insurance in 2020. The pandemic highlighted the racial disparities regarding healthcare, but new data from The Pew Charitable Trusts shows this also extends to oral healthcare. Per their analysis, “[t]he prevalence of treated and untreated tooth decay among American Indian, Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian, Hispanic, and Black third-graders is considerably higher—and the use of dental sealants to prevent decay tends to be lower—than in their White classmates.”
HEALTH SERVICES
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Mental Health Worker

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Mental Health Worker at their Marienville facility. Benefits: Full-time employees will enjoy a competitive benefits package for an energized workforce with options for you and your family including:. Paid time off. Paid holidays. 401(k) 401(k) matching. Health Insurance. Dental Insurance. Vision Insurance. Life...
MARIENVILLE, PA
The Augusta Chronicle

'They don't need a jail cell, they need therapy': Bill adds mental health aid to 911 calls

In the nearly 10 years that Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan has spent in the General Assembly, the drumbeat to address the state's mental health care has been building. "But the pandemic itself was an undeniable catalyst moment that said we’ve got to do something," he said. "So many folks experienced and continue to experience accelerated mental health episodes and issues and concerns."
GEORGIA STATE
psychologytoday.com

What to Do When You’re Anxious About Your Health

CBT is a practical, action-oriented therapy that can help rescript your usual mental narrative around health anxiety. CBT can help you recognize the automatic thought patterns that unconsciously dictate your behaviors to help you ultimately change the script. There are instances when CBT is just as effective as medication for...
MENTAL HEALTH
Gainesville, GA
