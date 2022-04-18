ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Security Schedule: When First COLA Checks Will Arrive in April 2022

By Josephine Nesbit
 1 day ago
The fourth round of Social Security checks are due to go out soon. Approximately 64 million Social Security beneficiaries saw their cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increase to 5.9% in 2022, the largest increase in nearly 40 years. This increase went into effect on Jan. 1 for Social Security beneficiaries and Dec. 30 for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries.

Rising inflation has triggered the significant increase in Social Security’s COLA. The annual inflation rate in the U.S. accelerated to 7.9% in February of 2022 and the upward pressure on consumer prices is unlikely to ease anytime soon.

Here is the April Social Security schedule:

  • If your birth date is on the 1st-10th of the month, then your payment is distributed on Wednesday, April 13.
  • If your birth date is on the 11th-20th, then your payment is distributed on Wednesday, April 20.
  • If your birth date is on the 21st-31st, then your payment is distributed on Wednesday, April 27.

If Social Security isn’t enough to cover your basic needs, you may be able to qualify for SSI. The SSI program sends monthly payments to adults and children with a disability (or blindness, specifically) who meet financial qualifications. SSI is also available to those 65 years and older who have limited income and financial resources.

If you received Social Security before May 1997 — or if you’re receiving both Social Security and SSI — then you will receive both your Social Security and SSI payment on April 1. A second SSI payment is scheduled for April 29.

Need to check on your benefit payments and Social Security statements? You can create a mySocialSecurity account online to check the status of an application, estimate future benefits, manage the benefits you already receive and more.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Social Security Schedule: When First COLA Checks Will Arrive in April 2022

North Ga user
22d ago

There should have been NO INCREASE of the premium for part B nor should there have been an in crease in the deductible! The 5.9% cola went to pay part of these increases! The increases in the part D drug plan are enormous including the coverage gap which they have raised the "out of pocket" so much that it can NEVER be reached. The failing AARP who is supposed to be the advocate for the elderly is a total joke! They are only interested in the Hollywood sect and popularity of the government! THEY HAVE SNOOKERED THE WORLD WITH THEIR PERKS, WHICH BTW ARE A TOTAL JOKE, AND ARE RIDING HIGH ON ALL THEIR ENDORSEMENTS!

Valerie (Mr.Quincy)
22d ago

They make a big deal about a skimpy little increase, that is taken away after the cost of everything has tripled, I wonder if the government would be able to live on 800 a month and survive 🤔

pistol
22d ago

This increase what a frigin joke, I’ve not signed up for med.B because I’m still on hubby’s ins at his job, I can’t not afford to pay 174 a month and he retires in Aug,There’s no way I can pay for meds plus pay for part B and pay for supplement and make too much money for medicaid. Always have to be in between . Then on top of it all. Who can afford gas and food with the high increase over the last few months. Heat and lights now take most of my check. Smh

