It’s been the Doug Edert show through the first three rounds of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. Edert, the breakout star of the NCAA Tournament, has helped lead his No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s team to an Elite Eight matchup against No. 8 seed North Carolina. The Peacocks and the Tar Heels will play for a spot in the Final Four – and a matchup against Duke – on Sunday night.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO