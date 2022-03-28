ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Smith Dances Oscars Night Away To His Own Songs Like Nothing Happened

By Ron Dicker
 1 day ago

All was golden for Oscar winner Will Smith at the Vanity Fair after-party, where he danced and sang to his own songs as if he’d never slapped Chris Rock during the Oscars ceremony earlier, video showed. (Watch the clips below.)

“It’s been a beautiful night,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

Smith, who won Best Actor for “King Richard,” appeared “unbothered” by his open-handed assault on Rock for joking about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, the trade outlet added. Pinkett Smith has alopecia, which causes hair loss.

The party was energized when Smith and his entourage seized the spotlight as “Gettin Jiggy Wit It” played, Vanity Fair reported . He danced while a circle formed around him. Former Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o gave him a hug.

Smith was joined by his children Willow, Trey and Jaden at the bash, photos showed. He was embraced by talk show host Trevor Noah.

He also busted moves to his songs “Summertime” and “Miami,” Variety reported.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

