Woman denies stalking David Beckham by turning up at his homes and daughter’s school

By William Janes
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

A woman has denied stalking David Beckham by turning up at his homes and visiting his 10-year-old daughter’s school.

Sharon Bell is also accused of harassing the former Manchester United and England midfielder by sending multiple letters to his Oxford and London addresses, Westminster Magistrates’ Court was told on Monday.

The 58-year-old, of Boundary Way, Watford, is accused of sending a letter to Beckham’s Oxford home before turning up there on the day it was received – July 9 2021.

Beckham, 46, got another letter at his London home on September 9 2021 – with Bell also turning up there on the same day, a judge was told.

Bell is accused of sending a third letter, said to have been received at Beckham’s London address on October 6 2021.

On November 18 2021, she allegedly turned up at the primary school of his daughter, Harper , in a bid to see her.

Bell claims to have had some form of relationship with Beckham – something the ex-Real Madrid, PSG, AC Milan, and LA Galaxy star is said to have denied.

She appeared in court via video link and spoke only to confirm her identity and enter a plea of not guilty.

She was given conditional bail ahead of a trial at the same court on July 12 and 13.

David Beckham
